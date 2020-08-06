BINGEWORTHY: 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' taught plenty about office culture

That’s why Betty White’s appearance (in “The Lars Affair”) as the woman dating Phyllis’ husband was so crucial. She helped move the focus and, in the process, created one of the most lasting characters in television. Sue Ann Nivens’ passive/aggressive nature was just right for something so bent on tradition. The more outrageous she got, the more frantic Mary got.

On second viewing, you’ll come to appreciate just how good Moore was. She let others shine, but she also nailed every joke she got. Even visual ones. When she won a Teddy Award (and looked terrible), she was ideal. When she went to jail for failing to reveal a source, she was able to draw on all we knew about Mary and find laughs in small gestures.

While other shows tend to peter out as the years go by, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” continued to hit new highs, finding laughs in death (“Chuckles Bites the Dust”) and perfection in goodbyes (“The Last Show”).

Although there were plenty of moments that could shock a 21st century audience (sexist and racist remarks, questionable behavior), there’s gold in the way Moore and company presented it.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is definitely a snapshot of the times. But it’s also a picture of the way we’ve always behaved.