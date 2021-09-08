‘Blue’s Clues’ original host Steve Burns posts reassuring message after his departure so long ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sometimes some reassuring words from an old friend from the past can be just what a person needs.

Steve Burns is arriving at just the right time. The original host of the popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues” on Nickelodeon has re-emerged in a video on social media explaining his departure from the show way back in 2002 ... his decision to leave for college.

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns says in the video. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Burns delivers the message in his familiar green-striped shirt, wearing a hat and glasses.