Who in “Game of Thrones” didn’t get an Emmy nomination?
When the list was released Tuesday, 10 of the drama’s 32 nominations went to actors, including three in the supporting actor category and four in the supporting actress category.
That’s a lot of love for a series that left a Starbucks cup on the table.
Still, it’s the HBO drama’s last hurrah. This could seal its fate, depending on the outcome in September.
“Veep,” also enjoying its last season, got nine nominations and could put star Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a class by herself, if she wins her ninth acting Emmy, besting fellow record-holder Cloris Leachman.
The most interesting aspect of this year’s Emmys is just how many categories – and nominees – the competition boasts. Eight series are nominated in the Best Drama category; seven in the Best Comedy category.
Throw in prizes in some nebulous web categories (even ones for Facebook Live videos) and it’s clear Emmy loves its game of trophies.
While most of the stray categories won’t be part of the primetime broadcast on Fox, they will enable folks to tout themselves as Emmy nominees.
Among the more interesting:
- Megan Amram for her web series, “An Emmy For Megan,” which details her quest to win an Emmy. She got two nods last year (including one for Best Actress in a Short Form Comedy); this year she got one for the series and Patton Oswalt got one for acting in it. Bear in mind, they’re barely five minutes in length.
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” aired three episodes outside the eligibility period for the 70th Emmys, but certain aspects were eligible for the 71st, even though the third season won’t be considered until the 72nd. (Make sense?) Regardless, Cherry Jones got a nod for her work in one of those stray episodes.
- Justin Hartley did everything but stand on his head this year in “This Is Us,” but didn’t get a nomination. Instead, just about everyone else from the show did: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones and Phylicia Rashad and Michael Angarano.
- “Schitt’s Creek” finally scored in the Emmys. The series got nods for Best Comedy, Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Actress (Catherine O’Hara) and Best Costumes. Too bad the show is ending next season.
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) were surprises – but good ones – for their comedic performances.
- Oscar territory: Former Academy Award winners Viola Davis, Benicio Del Toro, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali, Patricia Arquette, Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Alan Arkin, Jessica Lange, Emma Thompson, Robert De Niro and Matt Damon are in the Emmy competition.
- Jimmy Fallon didn’t get a nod for “The Tonight Show,” but he did get a nomination in the Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his work as Beto O’Rourke in a sketch.
- “Black-ish” and “The Big Bang Theory” once loomed as the shows most likely to beat. The former got two nominations; the latter three. Neither got a shot at Best Comedy Series.
- Also MIA: The “Modern Family” actors who ran the board with these things. The show got one: Sound Mixing.
- Double dipping: “RGB,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Free Solo,” three documentaries that pushed hard in the Oscar race, now show up in the Emmy categories. Huh?
- Who knew? “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spawned “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Out of the Closet,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Portrait of a Queen,” all Emmy nominees.