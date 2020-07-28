Bruce R. Miller: 'Watchmen' tops Emmy nominations, reflects turbulent times

Based on a best-selling graphic novel, this “Watchmen” didn’t take the source material’s premise, but used its essence to tackle new issues. “One of the amazing things to me about the original ‘Watchmen’ is you don’t know what is the actual history and what is alt history,” Lindelof says. “Things start to kind of get blended in the middle.”

The upshot: “There are no grandiose solutions,” he said. “In a traditional superhero movie, the bad guys are fighting aliens and when they beat the aliens, the aliens go back to their planet and everybody wins. There’s no defeating white supremacy. It’s not going anywhere, but it felt like it was a pretty formidable foe.”

To portray the tough-as-nails detective Angela Abar, Regina King, who also was nominated for Emmy, had to dig deeper into her character’s motivations. “She is a product of her experiences, her environment,” King said. “Because we see a lot of the story that’s happening in Tulsa through Angela’s eyes, through Angela’s perspective, we are reminded how we kind of go around in our day-to-day taking off masks and putting them on. We are different people when we are around different people and when we’re in different environments.”