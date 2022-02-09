Busch Light, Kenny G bring back vintage jingle for Super Bowl LVI

One of Iowa's favorite beers has partnered with America's favorite saxophonist to bring back an old, favorite jingle, just in time for the biggest game of the year.

Busch Light has tapped the Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist known as Kenny G for a new advertisement that will air in Iowa and 40 other markets during Super Bowl LVI, featuring a modern twist on the brand's 1979 jingle, according to a press release.

The ad, along with the song "Head for the Mountains," will be the first presence Busch Light will have in the Super Bowl in five years.

Iowans have long loved Busch Light, one of the most popular beers in the Midwest and a sought-after choice at football games. In 2018, Iowa State University Cyclone fans nearly cleaned out the Busch Light stock at the Alamo Bowl. Clothing company Raygun has even poked fun at Iowa's love of Busch Light through its products.

Along with the ad comes with the chance to win prizes and cash. To enter the contest, tweet @buschbeer using #mountainofbusch #sweepstakes. Prizes will be added to a mountain of Busch Light for each entry. For more information visit the Busch website.

“Busch Light is about smoothness and refreshment, and if you’re familiar with my work, it should be pretty clear why this partnership works so beautifully!" said Kenny G in a press release. “For this project, we tapped into the Busch Light archives and came up with a really energetic reprise of ‘Head for the Mountains.’ I’m excited for the fans to hear my sax on it, and hope they can enjoy the spot with a cold Busch Light in hand on game day!”

