Career building: 'Little House' gave Melissa Gilbert a strong foundation

About 'Once Upon a Time...'

When friends saw Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” they were sure the young girl who befriended Leonardo Di Caprio on the set of a western was based on Melissa Gilbert.

“I wrote Quentin a note and attached a photo of myself sitting in my chair, just like her, reading a book,” Gilbert says. “I didn’t hear back from him. But pretty much everyone who saw that movie said, ‘That’s you.’ I would like to think so, but I do not have confirmation. If you can find Quentin, ask him for me. I want to know.”