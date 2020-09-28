Carole Baskin wasn't purr-fect on 'DWTS' but several were pretty darn good

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you run out of cat songs, there’s really only one place to go – off the show.

And that’s what happened to “Tiger King’s” Carole Baskin after performing the world’s slowest samba to “Circle of Life” on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Although she wore a cat suit and cried about the fate of big cats held captive, it was obvious. With a score of 12, she was marked.

“My husband is going to be so happy I’m coming home,” she said after the judges pounced.

This year’s Tonya Harding is now out of the competition.

Because the field is too large, there are still too many “stars” to consider, but Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir and Kaitlyn Bristowe were up at the top – on Disney Night, of all things.

While plenty of animated films were the basis for the dances, many of them seemed designed to push films that just happen to be on Disney+.

Usually, the hairstyles and costumes are standouts in this edition but Monday they seemed fairly ragged. Even host Tyra Banks looked odd in a Minnie Mouse get-up that was topped with a Rapunzel-like wig.