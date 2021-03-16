Catherine Zeta-Jones joins 'Prodigal Son,' the 'right show for the right time'

Zeta-Jones bonded with Sheen, too. Both born in Wales, the two discovered they have mutual friends and a history with the Dylan Thomas Theater. “My mom and dad know his parents. They’ve gone out,” Zeta-Jones says. “It’s, like, bizarre.”

On set, they shared plenty of inside jokes and impressions. “There’s a familiarity to working with Michael that is just inherent.”

Co-star Lou Diamond Phillips directed the episode that introduces Zeta-Jones. It was, he says, “like a frog getting boiled in water. The heat just kept getting turned up. It just became this overwhelming wealth of riches for me.”

Zeta-Jones, he says, came onto the set like a longtime cast member. “She came to play. It was seamless.”

Now, “Prodigal Son” producers are looking to have conversations about a multitude of issues that have faced viewers during the last year.