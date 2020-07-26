'Central Park' makes animated musicals cool for TV

LOS ANGELES – For those missing the joys of musical theater, Apple TV+ has “Central Park,” an animated series that premiered in May and features, well, songs.
Like a half-hour mini-musical, the series follows the exploits of the park’s general manager and his family, a rich woman who wants to buy it and develop the space, and a dog that could end up owning everything.
Created by actor Josh Gad and “Bob’s Burgers’” Loren Bouchard, “Central Park” got attention in June when star Kristen Bell said she was backing away from voicing a mixed-race girl in the show because “casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience.”
Producers are recasting the role but will give Bell another part, so that she can continue in the series.
A musical theater veteran, like Gad, Bell enjoys voice work (she was Anna in the “Frozen” films) because it doesn’t involve an audience. “There’s a lot of tricks that you can do in animation you can’t do on stage,” she said in January, before the show premiered. “If you need to hit a real high note, you can dip and you’ve got a lot more breath control. I’m all over that studio when I’m singing. But I can’t get away with that (on stage).”
Gad was seeking that musical theater vibe when he and Bouchard created the show. “How do you sustain a musical ... so that it never feels like it’s a parody of music?” he said.
Animation, Bouchard added, has the power to get past people’s defenses and go “deep, deep, deep” from the beginning.
Bell said that’s because music makes a viewer “more emotionally available – you’re ready to go on a ride. When you’re doing it right, you have not only the power of animation, but the power of music and the audience doesn’t even know why they’re so interested in this.”
Daveed Diggs, who voices the assistant, Helen, said he has always been terrified of singing. “I never sang in front of people until ‘Hamilton,’” he said. “But I grew up as a rapper. I’m very comfortable in studios. But singing in front of people is the most terrifying thing I ever do.”
Diggs also does something that’s a Bouchard hallmark – he voices a female character. On “Bob’s Burgers,” several male actors do. On “Central Park,” he and Stanley Tucci are the changeup artists.
Often, Bouchard said, that comes from hearing a voice and imagining it as a character. With Tucci’s rich matron, “it’s just this strange character that, with his voice, came together for us. Once you think of that, it is impossible not to get excited about it.”
Central Park, he said, seemed like the perfect place to bring together a host of different characters. “As storytellers, we were sort of pondering what it would be like if that was threatened. If somebody wanted to take that away, what would that feel like?”
Drawing on the voice talents’ musical skills (Leslie Odom Jr. and Tituss Burgess are also in the cast), it seemed natural to tell the story in song.
Thanks to shows like “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” Gad said, a new generation has been introduced to musicals. Those shows have “made it cool again.”
