'Central Park' makes animated musicals cool for TV

Animation, Bouchard added, has the power to get past people’s defenses and go “deep, deep, deep” from the beginning.

Bell said that’s because music makes a viewer “more emotionally available – you’re ready to go on a ride. When you’re doing it right, you have not only the power of animation, but the power of music and the audience doesn’t even know why they’re so interested in this.”

Daveed Diggs, who voices the assistant, Helen, said he has always been terrified of singing. “I never sang in front of people until ‘Hamilton,’” he said. “But I grew up as a rapper. I’m very comfortable in studios. But singing in front of people is the most terrifying thing I ever do.”

Diggs also does something that’s a Bouchard hallmark – he voices a female character. On “Bob’s Burgers,” several male actors do. On “Central Park,” he and Stanley Tucci are the changeup artists.

Often, Bouchard said, that comes from hearing a voice and imagining it as a character. With Tucci’s rich matron, “it’s just this strange character that, with his voice, came together for us. Once you think of that, it is impossible not to get excited about it.”