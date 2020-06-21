Christine Lahti says activism keeps Gloria Steinem young

“We’ll be at a show and people will come up to her and say, ‘You saved my life…you saved my mother’s life’ and she’ll respond, ‘No, you saved mine.’ She throws it back on them.”

When the idea of a play came up, Steinem insisted it had to be honest. “If it’s not, it’s not going to be helpful,” the 70-year-old Lahti remembers Steinem saying. “So I would call her up and say, ‘I need more...tell me about the stuff that’s the hardest to admit, about the way you treated your mother or the cruelest things you said.’ We wanted to expose the truth about Gloria.”

When it was time for the play’s first run-through, “I was so nervous,” Lahti says. “I was so dry-mouthed because it was my friend and she hadn’t seen it. And she was so gracious and generous after that, it was smooth sailing.”

Interestingly, Steinem avoided public speaking because she didn’t feel comfortable. “She was a writer,” Lahti says. “So she went to a speech therapist and said she felt like she has an angora sweater around every tooth – that’s how dry her mouth was.”

Even now, “she comes with lots of throat lozenges and cough drops just to keep her mouth moving and lubricated.”