'Coastal Elites' emerges as first special shot during pandemic

Through five monologues, he touches on a host of hot topics. Midler plays a New York teacher who finds herself in police custody after confronting a man in a Make America Great Again hat; Dan Levy checks in as a Los Angeles actor videoconferencing with his therapist about a role as a superhero; Issa Rae stars as a philanthropist who talks about the feelings she endured as a teenager; Sarah Paulson is a YouTube personality who goes home to Wisconsin where a number of truths come out; and Kaitlyn Dever appears as a nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York to volunteer in a hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.

The piece began with Midler’s character, a woman who’s “very much a tribute to my mother and her sisters,” Rudnick says. The 20-minute introduction tips its hat to “those who are just passionately concerned with education and culture and making the world a better place. That was as coastal elite as it could get.”

While Rudnick admits he holds some of the same opinions as his characters, “it’s less my voice than it is channeling. I love these characters so much and I love discovering new points of view. I’m not sure if I agree with them about everything, but I love hearing what’s on their minds.”

Midler, who had starred on Broadway in the one-person show, “I’ll Eat You Last,” knew how difficult the work was going to be.