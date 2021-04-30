Confession time: 'I spent the afternoon with Dr. Phil'

I selected my preferred date, and they confirmed it. They sent a nice 13-page PowerPoint with instructions.

But first you must do a technical test with the “audience department coordinator” the Thursday prior to make sure you have the correct equipment. "Wear solid dark clothing with no busy patterns, large logos or hats." Check. "Have a clean background" (scrutinizing each wall for its “blankness”). Check.

The run-through was a mess. I couldn’t get to where the “show” was. Turned out after a lot of patient coaching by Dagny that work laptops just aren’t compatible with the show software. She hung with me for a long time on the phone as we went from computer to computer in the household. I couldn’t believe they didn’t dismiss me just for that. Finally found another computer in the house that worked with Dr. Phil’s set up – my husband’s work desktop computer -- and different headphones. That worked, but then I had to take down all the sports memorabilia behind me as I had to move from my “perfect” virtual audience background to another spot in the house.