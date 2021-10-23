Could 'La Brea' really happen? Signs say yes

The idea that hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people could fall through a sinkhole isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem.

Chike Okonkwo, one of the stars of “La Brea,” a series that suggests just such an occurrence, says he saw a sinkhole suck up a Toyota Prius in Studio City, California.

“It was about six feet,” he says of the hole. “And it dropped down into the ground. They had to cordon off the street and grab this Prius.”

Rain, Okonkwo says, caused the hole near him. Remembering that experience has helped him understand what’s going on in the new NBC series.

Okonkwo plays a therapist who’s among the people who fall into this other world beneath Los Angeles. Filled with primeval animals, it’s a land that time forgot. It’s also a place where “kill or be killed” could be a way of life. Those who fall through join together to find a way back. Those left in Los Angeles have to figure out how they can help whatever survivors there could be.

Shot in Australia, “La Brea” features a melting pot of characters who deal with stress in different ways. Creator David Applebaum says he pitched the series as the story of a family torn apart by a sinkhole. “It’s that emotional connection which, I think, is what people respond to most.”

Unlike other “otherworldly” series, “La Brea” doesn’t lean into all the strange creatures. It focuses on the human relationships and uses the setting to propel their conversations.

Jack Martin, who plays a teenager about to enter college, says many of the scenes aren’t done with mere special effects. “We have these magnificent, giant sets that are practical,” he says. “Sometimes I open my eyes and I think I’m actually in a sinkhole because of what we’ve constructed there.”

The extinct animals are often played by stunt men in blue Lycra suits “creeping through the brush,” Okonkwo says. “For Jon (Seda), myself and Natalie (Zea) to keep a straight face when there’s a guy pretending to be a dangerous animal was some of the best acting I’ve ever seen.”

The coronavirus pandemic reminded viewers how random – and frightening – life can be. “Even though we are operating in a made-up world, we do want it to feel real and relatable to what people are going through on a daily basis,” Applebaum says.

Adds actor Eoin Macken, who plays one of the Californians left behind: “You’re suddenly faced with this feeling of helplessness, of not being able to help your family and also not knowing what’s going on. That’s kind of been what we’ve all experienced in the last 18 months. It’s really frightening.”

Applebaum says there will be reveals about the prehistoric world and clues to rescuing those down below. How soon the lost will -- or won’t – get out isn’t the immediate goal. “My focus is really just on trying to make an entertaining show and trying to garner an enthusiastic fan base, which we know is out there.”

"La Brea" airs on NBC.

