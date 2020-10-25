Could 'old-ish' be next? 'Black-ish' tackles current events in new season

Earlier this year, ABC executives said “black-ish” wouldn’t return until midseason. Then, the Black Lives Matter movement gained international attention and fans were eager to see how the series would address the situation.

Producers appealed to ABC to bring “black-ish” back in the fall so they could weigh in.

“It would be doing a disservice to our audience, a disservice to the community and a disservice to our show to have our voices muted in a time like this,” Anderson says. Delaying the series until midseason “was problematic for me.”

Other cast members echoed his sentiment and “black-ish” returned in time for the series to talk about the election.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, producers also had to figure out how they could produce episodes during a pandemic.

Ross suggested an animated episode. “We do such wonderful animation on our show already,” she says. “Would there be a way for us to do an episode that was animated? I was not ready and terrified to go back to work and be on a set. And then it kind of moved right into what we, as a show, always do so beautifully with animation.”

Executive Producer Courtney Lilly figured out the specifics and got the episode—and the series – ready for fall.