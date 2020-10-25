Could 'old-ish' be next? 'Black-ish' tackles current events in new season

The idea that there’s talk of an “old-ish” spinoff of “black-ish” doesn’t surprise Tracee Ellis Ross in the least.
Laurence Fishburne, she says, “seamlessly transitions into all areas of acting. Even through voice-over, we get the magnitude of who (he is).”
In the proposed series, Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis (who play Anthony Anderson’s TV parents) would rekindle their love and move to another neighborhood.
“In real life, there’s a huge recurrence of ‘second time around’ in the older generation,” says “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. “We felt like we could tell a good story that fit with the brand of what we’re all doing.”
Because “black-ish” established good relations, it has been able to spin off a series about the oldest daughter’s college career (“grown-ish”) and one about Rainbow Johnson’s childhood (“mixed-ish”). Now, because Fishburne and Lewis are such strong characters on the mother ship, it was likely they’d get their own chance to shine.
“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Barris says. “The stuff we do is things that we want to do.” Another spinoff has been suggested for some time “and we won’t do it unless we feel good about it.”
Audiences have told him they want Pop and Ruby (the Fishburne/Lewis characters) together for a long time. “They’re basically together anyway. It’s the weirdest divorce I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Earlier this year, ABC executives said “black-ish” wouldn’t return until midseason. Then, the Black Lives Matter movement gained international attention and fans were eager to see how the series would address the situation.
Producers appealed to ABC to bring “black-ish” back in the fall so they could weigh in.
“It would be doing a disservice to our audience, a disservice to the community and a disservice to our show to have our voices muted in a time like this,” Anderson says. Delaying the series until midseason “was problematic for me.”
Other cast members echoed his sentiment and “black-ish” returned in time for the series to talk about the election.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, producers also had to figure out how they could produce episodes during a pandemic.
Ross suggested an animated episode. “We do such wonderful animation on our show already,” she says. “Would there be a way for us to do an episode that was animated? I was not ready and terrified to go back to work and be on a set. And then it kind of moved right into what we, as a show, always do so beautifully with animation.”
Executive Producer Courtney Lilly figured out the specifics and got the episode—and the series – ready for fall.
“There were about 24 hours in which we weren’t going to be on the fall schedule and that’s kind of when the (idea of) specials came up,” Lilly says. “And then, 24 hours later, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re back on the fall schedule.’”
Animation kicked into gear, the season was planned and, now, “black-ish” is back on track. Even an episode that had been shelved due to controversy turned up on Hulu.
“We have definitely grown to be a family over the years,” Barris says. ABC executives found a home for the “Please, Baby, Please” episode on Hulu and showed viewers what kind of series “black-ish” could be in streaming. “I think it would have been great then. I think it was even just as well-received and just as timely now.”
And that “old-ish” series? It will discuss everything from aging to the gentrification of neighborhoods “and having experiences later in life,” Barris says. Hopefully, “it delivers in a way that is thoughtful and considerate but also funny and special.”
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!