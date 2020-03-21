'Council of Dads' explores a new way of raising children

LOS ANGELES – Before he went in to audition for a role in “Council of Dads,” actor Clive Standen was told he needed to read the first script.
“I sat down at my computer and I got to page 21 and I was crying my eyes out,” he says. “I rang my manager and said, ‘I really want to meet these people.’”
Sarah Wayne Callies, who plays the drama’s mom, says the crying continued through the first seven episodes and finally she had to ask for boxes of Kleenex just to get through a table read.
So why the tears?
Based on the bestseller, “Council of Dads,” the new series follows a family when the father (played by Thomas Everett Scott) is diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness. Before it advances, he calls upon three friends to step in as back-up dads if he’s not there to do it himself.
The first episode, which airs March 24 on NBC, covers a year in the life of the Perry family. During that time, viewers get to see how those three friends (played by Standen, Michael O’Neill and J. August Richards) fit in.
The message: “Your capacity to love is what makes your family,” says Richards. “It really hits me in a place where I live, which is that family is really not limited to race, sexual orientation, not even genetics.”
Surprises – and there are many – are as big as the ones in “This Is Us,” the series that opened the door for these kinds of dramas.
“I think people like to see real family stuff on TV,” says Executive Producer Joan Rater. “Well-told, recognizable family stories are always going to resonate with people.”
Veering from the book that inspired it, “Council of Dads” borrows plot points from the writers’ own lives.
Unlike “This Is Us,” “Council of Dads” won’t traffic in flashbacks. “Episodes going forward will play with time, but we don’t span a year with every episode,” says Executive Producer Tony Phelan. “There are some episodes that take place over a day or two.”
The dads have outside lives as well. Richards’ character, for example, is an oncologist who works with Callies’ character. He has a husband and a 13-year-old daughter who is best friends with the Perry children.
O’Neill, who plays the quiet pillar of strength, saw the show’s “it takes a village” concept play out in his own life. “My wife and I had three children in 18 months and I got cast in a film in Savannah,” he explains. “I had to go away for four months. A woman with stage four cancer came to my home every night and helped my wife bathe and feed those babies. So we had a community of people who were incredibly generous to us.”
Standen says “Council of Dads” is really reflective of the “modern” family. “It’s not about blood,” he says. “It’s about love and the people who show up every day and the people who are probably closer to you than some of your immediate family. I was raised by (my stepdad), a man who took me on eight years into my life because someone didn’t want to stick around.”
Phelan and Rater, who are married, say their version of the council borrows plenty from their own life. “If you put the four of us on our Christmas card, you wouldn’t necessarily say, ‘Oh, I get that family,’” Phelan says. “Increasingly, that’s the way family looks in America.” The couple’s daughter was adopted from China; their son is transgender.
All of “Council of Dads” is not sad, the producers say. There are key moments that also bring a lot of laughter.
“I think the idea of reaching out to the people around you and bringing them in to help in a time of crisis feels very personal,” Phelan says.
Adds Callies: “This is the best seven episodes of television that I’ve ever had the opportunity to be a part of. I’ve never made it through reading a first draft of something without being like, ‘Oh, god, here we go.’ But you laugh, too. There’s the balance.”