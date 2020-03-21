'Council of Dads' explores a new way of raising children

Standen says “Council of Dads” is really reflective of the “modern” family. “It’s not about blood,” he says. “It’s about love and the people who show up every day and the people who are probably closer to you than some of your immediate family. I was raised by (my stepdad), a man who took me on eight years into my life because someone didn’t want to stick around.”

Phelan and Rater, who are married, say their version of the council borrows plenty from their own life. “If you put the four of us on our Christmas card, you wouldn’t necessarily say, ‘Oh, I get that family,’” Phelan says. “Increasingly, that’s the way family looks in America.” The couple’s daughter was adopted from China; their son is transgender.

All of “Council of Dads” is not sad, the producers say. There are key moments that also bring a lot of laughter.

“I think the idea of reaching out to the people around you and bringing them in to help in a time of crisis feels very personal,” Phelan says.

Adds Callies: “This is the best seven episodes of television that I’ve ever had the opportunity to be a part of. I’ve never made it through reading a first draft of something without being like, ‘Oh, god, here we go.’ But you laugh, too. There’s the balance.”

