'Creek' rises just as the end nears; no egos, Dan Levy says, is why

Rose quotes

David Rose

“I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now.”

“One pizza? What is this? ‘Les Miz’?”

“Like Beyonce, I excel as a solo artist.”

“What kind of barnyard were you raised in?”

“Very uninterested in that opinion.”

“The internet is a breeding ground for freaks.”

“I plan on popping a pill, crying a bit and falling asleep early.”

“I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year.”

“I’m gonna pass. I’m not really in the mood to be a victim of a hate crime tonight.”

Moira Rose

“Oh, I’d kill for a good coma right now.”

“Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.”

“When one of us shines, all of us shine.”

“Do what you must.”

“I would be pleased to RSVP as pending.”

“That doesn’t sound even remotely correct.”

“If airplane safety videos have taught me anything, David, it’s that a mother puts her own mask on first.”

Alexis Rose

“Ew, David.”

“I don’t want to brag but US Weekly once described me as ‘up for anything.’”

“I wasn’t in rehab. I was at rehab, visiting Stavros.”

“Stop doing that thing with your face.”

“I didn’t go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was the entire time.”

“People aren’t thinking about you the way that you’re thinking about you.”

Johnny Rose

“Hashtag. Is that two words?”

“You’re not the only one with an online presence.”

“Tweet us on Facebook.”