'Dancing with the Stars' scared up plenty of surprises Monday night

How’s this for scary: “Jersey Shore” has more fans than anyone thought.

How else can you explain Vinny Guadagnino staying on “Dancing with the Stars” even though he had the lowest score on Halloween night (a 30) and Heidi D’Amelio had one of the highest (a 37) and almost went home?

Even more questionable: Trevor Donovan hovered near the bottom of the leader board for weeks and, with one good contemporary dance, became one of the leaders.

Nothing made sense Monday night but that’s probably because it’s time to cull the herd and get this down to a good handful. Jordin Sparks was sent home, even though she got a 36.

Even more surprising? Shangela got a perfect 40 for a scary jazz dance that depicted one of those creepy dolls coming to life. The work was good, but it’s odd that Shangela and Donovan are leading ones like Wayne Brady (who got a 37) Gabby Windey (a 38) and Charli D’Amelio (who got a 39).

Usually around this stage, someone really good is sent home and someone who’s bad stays in. That’s where the popularity aspect plays a big role.

Then, too, the theme could be a big factor. With Halloween night, other pros played zombies, directors threw in a lot of fog and dancers did plenty of business before they buckled down and started dancing.

Maybe it’s the move to Disney+, but this year’s Halloween night was scarier than others. The characters (who seemed more “Saw” than “Headless Horseman”) let the fangs out and the blood drip.

Interestingly, Val Chmerkovskiy contracted COVID and had to turn his pro reins over to Alan Bersten, who managed to partner Windey fairly well. They still got a 38, which should keep her in the Top Three despite the stray surprises Halloween night offered.

If Guadagnino is this year’s Bobby Bones, don’t look at the dancing. Consider what the judges call “the journey.”

He’s better than when he started, but if you’re playing that card, Daniel Durant should be the audience fave. He’s hanging in, but seems vulnerable.

Monday’s show also included team dances and, really, they were just solo turns in one big number. The “Wicked” and “Scream” teams didn’t surprise with choreography. They just repeated steps we’ve seen before.

Still on top: Charli D’Amelio. Then, Gabby Windey. Then Wayne Brady. If one of the big three is going to leave, expect it to be Brady. He has another hosting gig lined up and may not have time to devote to this. He could be your Monday night surprise.

Keep an eye on Vinny and Trevor. They can’t look disappointed forever. One has to go. We're ready to see both depart.