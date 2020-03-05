'Dancing with the Stars' win gives Alan Bersten ample opportunity, tour cred

“So You Think You Can Dance,” another competition Bersten was a part of, is all about the individual. “DWTS” is about the connection. “We’re in the driver’s seat,” Bersten says of the pros. “We’re teaching the celebrity.”

“DWTS,” as a result, is more work. “SYTYCD” probably takes four hours of rehearsal each day. “’Dancing’ is a beast,” Bersten says. “It’s such a high-quality show they don’t spare anything in making it.”

Including spray tans. Bersten says dancers get tans once a week, even on tour. “If we were on tour in the summer, we could get natural ones.”

Growing up in Minnetonka, Bersten never figured dancing would put him in the spotlight.

“My parents made me join dancing when I was 7,” he says. “I don’t know why. They just wanted me to dance and I fell in love with it. Everything worked out.”

At 18, he auditioned for “SYTYCD” and realized, “this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”