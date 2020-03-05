'Dancing with the Stars' win gives Alan Bersten ample opportunity, tour cred

How many people can say they pack a mirror-ball trophy when they go on the road?
Professional dancer Alan Bersten, for one.
A winner last year with “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, Bersten has his trophy on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour and, yes, those who attend will get to see it.
“They even made a special case for it,” Bersten says, proudly. When he’s at home, “it sits over my fireplace. I made a little mantel for it.”
Winning (over Kel Mitchell and Ally Brooke and their partners) was amazing. “It was a euphoric moment of disbelief,” Bersten says. “I didn’t think we won because it was just such a dream come true.”
Because “DWTS” contestants often win points for personality, it’s impossible to predict how the voting will go.
During weekly eliminations, it’s anyone’s guess who will stay. “I’ve been on for four seasons and I always freak out during eliminations,” Bersten says. Still, there’s an aspect of the reality show that can’t be quantified: friendship.
Because the pros and celebrities work together so closely (they’re together six-to-eight hours a day), they become friends. “Me and Hannah still talk every day,” Bersten says. He’s friends, too, with Debbie Gibson, Mirai Nagasu and Alexis Ren, his previous partners, and he’s close to Sky Brown and her family. Brown and JT Church were the first “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” winners. Bersten was their coach.
“’Dancing: Juniors’ was so revitalizing for a lot of us,” he says of the pros. “These kids were so talented and cute, I felt like one of those sports dads.”
Seeing his students win a mirror-ball trophy before he did served as inspiration for the Minnesota native. When he was paired with Hannah Brown for the 28th season, there was a drive that propelled them to the top.
In those early days of a partnership, Bersten says, the pros learn what skills their celebrities may have and how far they’re able to push them. “We focus on making good, memorable dances,” he explains. “You need to connect with the audience.”
That likability factor could explain why some less experienced dancers stay in longer than those with natural talent.
“So You Think You Can Dance,” another competition Bersten was a part of, is all about the individual. “DWTS” is about the connection. “We’re in the driver’s seat,” Bersten says of the pros. “We’re teaching the celebrity.”
“DWTS,” as a result, is more work. “SYTYCD” probably takes four hours of rehearsal each day. “’Dancing’ is a beast,” Bersten says. “It’s such a high-quality show they don’t spare anything in making it.”
Including spray tans. Bersten says dancers get tans once a week, even on tour. “If we were on tour in the summer, we could get natural ones.”
Growing up in Minnetonka, Bersten never figured dancing would put him in the spotlight.
“My parents made me join dancing when I was 7,” he says. “I don’t know why. They just wanted me to dance and I fell in love with it. Everything worked out.”
At 18, he auditioned for “SYTYCD” and realized, “this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Thus far, the 25-year-old says, the career has been amazing.” Eventually, choreography will be a part of his game plan but, for now, “I’m really loving where I am and living in the moment. I do have aspirations, but I’m going to put them out into the universe and let the universe decide.”