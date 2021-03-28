Danielle Brooks shows musical prowess in 'Mahalia' biography

“She did it without even thinking about it,” says director Kenny Leon. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my god. That woman has everything.’ I knew from the first day of rehearsal that I wanted to work with her again.”

Fast forward to “Mahalia.” Leon was hired to direct; Brooks was his first choice to play the singer.

In the screen biography, Brooks sings an album’s worth of Jackson songs. She also gets to dig into the musical legend's roller coaster love life and her supportive friendship with Martin Luther King Jr.

At the March on Washington, Jackson performed “I’ve Been ‘Buked, and I’ve Been Scorned,” then urged her friend to speak from the heart: “Tell them about the dream, Martin,” she said. King set his notes aside and delivered his iconic, “I Have A Dream” speech. The moment is captured in the film and shows how important she was to his legacy.

The film covers 40 years of Jackson’s life. “You could write 300 different stories of Mahalia Jackson and still not exhaust the possibilities,” Leon says. “But it explores her struggle to just be the best person that she be on the planet and that’s something all of us can learn from.”