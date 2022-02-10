Dave Franco channels certain pop star in 'Afterparty'

Eight stories. One victim. Countless motives.

That’s “The Afterparty,” an Apple+ mystery that started as a film and morphed into a multi-part series.

Creator Chris Miller says he wrote it 10 years ago, then revisited it when limited series became a new way for filmmakers to tell stories.

Among the elements that didn’t change: a Hall and Oates biopic. “It seemed like it somehow was one of the things that didn’t sour with age,” Miller says.

Xavier – a pop star played by Dave Franco – has an eclectic career and plenty of enemies. The Hall and Oates biopic is an entry on his resume and was supposed to be a handful of lines. Instead, says Franco, “there’s probably a 30-minute cut of that scene.” In it, he (as Hall) and Channing Tatum (as Oates) debates who gets to wear the mustache “because you can’t have a two-man band with two staches.”

Xavier’s death is revisited by a host of people, all attending a high school reunion. Each of the episodes is from a different character’s perspective. Filming styles change, costumes get tweaks and – if you look closely – different Easter eggs pop up to help you solve the mystery.

“We picked (film) genres for each person and we had to adjust everything,” Miller says. “It did keep evolving.”

Pay attention and you should be able to solve the mystery. “It’s a ‘fair play’ mystery,” says Executive Producer Phil Lord. “Somebody did it and it’s someone that you have met.”

Ike Barinholtz, who plays one of the suspects, says Miller mapped it out so specifically the actors could ask questions and he had all the answers. “He was so clear and concise there was never a minute where we were like, ‘Wait, what is this? What am I supposed to be doing?’ He allowed us just to kind of go in there and really tear it up and have fun.”

Miller says shots for different episodes were often done in the same day.

Ben Schwartz, who plays Xavier’s former bandmate, says he was a background character in some episodes, the star in the musical one. “My character barely notices anything that’s not about him,” he says. “It’s a really fun tool that Chris used to kind of shade your character in so many different ways.”

Ilana Glazer, who plays a veterinary clinic receptionist, says the format forced her to consider character options. “It was like we were athletes just stretching it out,” she says.

Because the cast was composed of hyphenates – performers who write, produce, direct and act – it was easy to toss them curves, Miller says. “It’s a big ask. It’s like you’re having people do eight different shades of the same character.”

For Franco, Xavier was easy to access. “I definitely looked at some interviews on YouTube,” he says. “I probably shouldn’t say who because they might take offense. In the flashback episode, you kind of get to see that he wasn’t accepted, so you kind of get to see why he’s acting out now. Anyone who knew that this was based on them might take offense because he’s a huge douche.”

Franco shot a Xavier video which featured dancers who have worked with some of the music business’s biggest names. “And somehow they got saddled with me. I remember turning to them at the beginning of that day and being like, ‘You guys, I am so sorry your life has led to this.’”

Mystery aside, Miller says, “The Afterparty” has a message about empathy for others. “If we just take a moment to look at things through other people’s point of view (we can) realize they’re more human and complicated and not just a two-dimensional stereotype.”

“The Afterparty” is now airing on Apple+.

