David E. Kelley brings streaming sensibility to network's 'Big Sky'

Writer/producer David E. Kelley was reluctant to go back to network television after enjoying the “no commercials” life of cable.

Then he read the book that inspired “Big Sky,” an upcoming ABC series, and realized it was too intriguing to ignore.

“It was a great ride, a great journey,” he says during a Zoom conference. “When we set about adapting it, the biggest challenge for me was to be able to deliver what the book (‘The Highway’) did – and that is the tension, the thrill, the drama, the relational equations of the characters, which were rich and profound at times, and then, the sense of escapism.”

Knowing Kelley’s track record (from “L.A. Law” to, most recently, “Big Little Lies”), ABC executives agreed to “break their own mold and present storytelling that would be more in line with cable or streaming,” he says.

Now, the 11-time Emmy winner adds, “the show lends itself to being a great bingeing show.”

In the series, set in Montana, private detectives (played by Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe) team up with his estranged wife (played by Katheryn Winnick) to look for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway. In the process, they discover there are more girls who have disappeared in the area.