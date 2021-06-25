'Dear Evan Hansen' star Andrew Barth Feldman realizes Broadway dream

Alex Boniello, who starred with Feldman in “Dear Evan Hansen,” told him “everybody wants their dreams to come true two or three days a week.” Broadway, however, requires eight shows a week – “which is absurd, particularly if you’re doing it for a year or two years. A show like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is exhausting, but that’s part of the job – to maintain your gratitude and keep it fresh every day.”

Now in “HSMTMTS” as a French foreign exchange student, Feldman says he’s able to embrace the pure joy (and naivete) that comes from being in a high school production. “It’s the closest I’ll ever get to feeling like I’m in high school theater again. It’s amazing.”

That the series is a spinoff of “High School Musical,” the show that sparked his interest in theater, is just one more head shaker in a life filled with them.

“I was 4 years old when the first movie came out. That’s a model of Troy Bolton’s locker that I’ve had forever,” he says pointing to a CD player behind him during a Zoom call. “I also have the script for ‘High School Musical Junior 2.’ I was Troy and I wrote, ‘Troy Bolton: Deal with it’ on it. So this is massive for me. Those movies were why I wanted to do theater. It was the first time I saw a cool guy doing theater.”

That big break