Derek Hough steals a lackluster 'Dancing with the Stars'; Vernon Davis goes home

It was “pay tribute to your relatives” week on “Dancing with the Stars” and that meant plenty of tears and “emotional” (translation: no rules) dances.

By adding jazz and contemporary to the ballroom mix, producers have given celebs a chance to move with purpose and still get decent scores.

Nev Schulman did jazz and got a 26, Chrishell Stause offered up contemporary and got a 24.

Skai Jackson – who had a few missteps on her cha cha – only got an 18, but accepted the criticism (a bit too quickly, to be honest) and landed at the bottom of the board. That didn’t bode well for elimination. But when it came to the final two, the field was narrowed to ...Vernon Davis and Johnny Weir. Davis did a heartfelt cha cha and got a 21; Weir did a J. Lo salsa and got a 22. When the judges had to decide between the two, Weir was an obvious choice. Davis was good but going head-to-head with an Olympic skater wasn’t easy, particularly since Weir has a following.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The night’s best work was delivered by Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. They did a sexy paso doble that showcased the show’s biggest winner as another Lord of the Dance. The number also reminded us just how far the show's technical demands have fallen over the years. Now, so much is praised when it’s just mediocre.