Dick Carson, brother of Johnny Carson, shaped some of nation's iconic TV shows

In 1962, Dick Carson interviewed for a job on “The Tonight Show.”
Although he had some television production credits to his name, Carson was largely unknown by the interviewer. “The Tonight Show” itself was still in its infancy at the time. The interviewer spoke with Dick Carson as a courtesy to his older brother, Johnny, who was just about to embark on a 30-year run as host of the now iconic late-night talk show.
Dick Carson, who along with Johnny and their sister Catherine spent his formative years in Norfolk, Nebraska, proved to be a star in his own right. He directed his brother’s show for almost seven years in those formative days.
Later on, Dick Carson worked with Merv Griffin and directed Griffin’s talk show, “The Merv Griffin Show,” starting in 1972. He also served as director of iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which was created by Griffin, for 22 years.
Dick Carson died Dec. 19 at his California home at age 92 after a brief illness. Up to his death, Carson was in good spirits, according to his nephew Jeff Sotzing.
Sotzing, the son of Carson’s sister Catherine Sotzing, said Friday that he saw his uncle about a month ago and said he was “in pretty good shape.”
That was not unusual for the former U.S. Navy officer, who, like his brother, worked long hours nearly every day and night to produce television that helped define American pop culture in the latter half of the 20th century.
“He was an incredible pioneer in the early days of basically live television,” Sotzing said. “He had a pretty wonderful career.”
It was certainly a career filled with accolades. According to the Internet Movie Database, Carson was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and won five of them.
It was also a career, though, that kept Carson away from his family more often than he would have liked. Nonetheless, Sotzing, 68, said Carson made the most of the time he had with family. That included Carson allowing Sotzing, who was then 14 years old, to sit with him in the control room as he directed “The Tonight Show.”
“It was pretty cool and pretty heady stuff,” Sotzing said.
When Sotzing embarked on his own television career, Carson guided him and helped him along the way. Sotzing was a producer on “The Tonight Show.”
“He was a great guy,” Sotzing said, adding that he had a very close relationship with Dick Carson. “I was close with Johnny, too, but my background was production. I started in the trenches, (including) sorting the mail and getting coffee. He appreciated my work. It was a wonderful relationship.”
Born in Clarinda, Iowa, Carson and his family lived in several small towns before settling in Norfolk, according to his obituary. It was in Norfolk where Carson met his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Gundy. They married in 1952, raised three children, and remained married until Patricia’s death in 1986.
In 1987, Carson was invited by childhood friends to an Omaha golf tournament. Knowing he was a widower, Carson’s friends arranged for him to have dinner with Karlyn Kuper, an interior designer in Omaha. Carson and Kuper married a year later and remained married until Carson’s death.
Although Carson and his brother reached the heights of their professions on the nation’s coasts, Sotzing said they always held fond feelings for Nebraska.
“All of those kids — Johnny, Catherine and Dick — had such warm feelings for Nebraska and Midwestern values. People (in Nebraska) are hardworking, down to earth and also have great senses of humor. All three of them loved Nebraska,” Sotzing said.
Johnny Carson died at age 79 in 2005. Catherine Sotzing died at age 90 in 2014.
1 of 11
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is a teenager in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Johnny Carson takes a break during a Las Vegas rehearsal in 1967, with his second wife, Joanne. She was instrumental in persuading NBC to consider Carson as host of "The Tonight Show" after Jack Paar left in 1962. (Courtesy of Joanne Carson)
In this May 21, 1992 file photo, talk show host Johnny Carson listens to entertainer Bette Midler sing him a farewell love song during the second-to-last taping of "The Tonight Show" in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
Johnny Carson is a teenager in the early 1940s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is seen as a magician, The Great Carsoni, in this undated photo. (Journal Star file photo)
Journal Star file photo
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson take a dip with his first wife, Jody, in this photo from 1950s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is seen in the 1950s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson takes a break during a Las Vegas rehearsal in 1967, with his second wife, Joanne. She was instrumental in persuading NBC to consider Carson as host of "The Tonight Show" after Jack Paar left in 1962. (Courtesy of Joanne Carson)
Courtesy of Joanne Carson
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson (left) and Ed McMahon are seen in this photo from the 1980s. (Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group)
Courtesy of Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson is on the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," in the 1970s. The show ran from 1962 to 1992 on NBC.
Courtesy of The Carson Entertainment Group
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson appearing on "The Tonight Show," sometime in the 1980s, is the subject of PBS' "American Masters" when it presents, "Johnny Carson: King of Late Night" on May 14, 2012. (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo
Johnny Carson
In this May 21, 1992 file photo, talk show host Johnny Carson listens to entertainer Bette Midler sing him a farewell love song during the second-to-last taping of "The Tonight Show" in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
AP file photo
Johnny Carson
In this May 22, 1992 file photo, Ed McMahon (left) and host Johnny Carson are shown on "The Tonight Show" for their final broadcast in Burbank, Calif. (AP file photo)
AP file photo
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson wipes his eye after watching a series of clips from earlier shows during the last taping of "The Tonight Show" on May 22, 1992.
Dick Carson, the brother of entertainer Johnny Carson, Dick's wife Karlyn, left, and Johnny's widow, Alex, hold programs before the dedication of the Johnny Carson school of film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2007. Dick Carson died Dec. 19 at age 92.