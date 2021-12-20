Discovery Channel show featuring Nebraska state parks to air in January

Nebraska state parks will have their time in the spotlight this January, appearing in an episode of a Discovery Channel reality TV show.

An episode of "RV There Yet?" which premieres on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m., will feature several Nebraska state parks including Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, Platte River State Park and Chadron State Park.

"RV There Yet?" features a cast of four that travels from Florida to South Dakota in RVs. Along the way, they make stops at primarily national parks to hike, mountain bike and explore nature.

The show's producer and host, Patrice McCabe, is originally from Nebraska and knew she had to seize the opportunity to show off her home state.

“I am proud to have Nebraska roots and couldn’t wait to show our audience why it’s called ‘The Good Life,’” McCabe said. “When Nebraska Game and Parks told us about celebrating 100 years of state parks in 2021, it was a no-brainer: We simply had to do an episode.

The crew started their journey this summer, landing at Arbor Day Lodge in June. There, they learned about Arbor Day and explored Arbor Day Farm.

From there, they continued on in the eastern part of the state, stopping at Platte River State Park.

To finish up their time in Nebraska, the crew traveled west to see Victoria Springs and Chadron State Park.

“I got to experience parts of the state, like Chadron, for the first time, and it all blew me away. I have much more on my list of Nebraska must-sees, so we’ll definitely be back," said McCabe.

McCabe and her husband live in Florida and own their own production company, McCabe Productions, and have also starred in their show "Addictive Fishing" which is on Discovery as well.

The first episode of the six-part season will air Jan. 1 on the Discovery Channel, and each episode will be made available online after airing.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0