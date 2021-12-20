Discovery Channel show featuring Nebraska state parks to air in January

Lincoln Journal Star
RV There Yet? is a new TV series taking viewers along on an RV road trip to explore America's National Parks featuring fun, entertaining and educational stops along the way. Debuting this fall on Discovery Channel and Fox Sports.
Nebraska state parks will have their time in the spotlight this January, appearing in an episode of a Discovery Channel reality TV show.
An episode of "RV There Yet?" which premieres on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m., will feature several Nebraska state parks including Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, Platte River State Park and Chadron State Park.
"RV There Yet?" features a cast of four that travels from Florida to South Dakota in RVs. Along the way, they make stops at primarily national parks to hike, mountain bike and explore nature.
The show's producer and host, Patrice McCabe, is originally from Nebraska and knew she had to seize the opportunity to show off her home state.
“I am proud to have Nebraska roots and couldn’t wait to show our audience why it’s called ‘The Good Life,’” McCabe said. “When Nebraska Game and Parks told us about celebrating 100 years of state parks in 2021, it was a no-brainer: We simply had to do an episode.
The crew started their journey this summer, landing at Arbor Day Lodge in June. There, they learned about Arbor Day and explored Arbor Day Farm.
From there, they continued on in the eastern part of the state, stopping at Platte River State Park.
To finish up their time in Nebraska, the crew traveled west to see Victoria Springs and Chadron State Park.
“I got to experience parts of the state, like Chadron, for the first time, and it all blew me away. I have much more on my list of Nebraska must-sees, so we’ll definitely be back," said McCabe.
McCabe and her husband live in Florida and own their own production company, McCabe Productions, and have also starred in their show "Addictive Fishing" which is on Discovery as well.
The first episode of the six-part season will air Jan. 1 on the Discovery Channel, and each episode will be made available online after airing.
It's here! 30 photos that show why fall is beautiful in Nebraska
Trees in autumn
Bedecked in their autumn finery, oaks and sycamores create a magnificent sight at Indian Cave State Park near Shubert in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
View from the scenic overlook on Loop Road at Indian Cave State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Upper Big Cedar Falls
Upper Big Cedar Falls, aka Twin Falls, on land owned by The Nature Conservancy south of Sparks in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
A stand of quaking aspen grows beneath a cliff along West Ash Creek in the Nebraska National Forest near Crawford.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
The still water at Grabel Ponds reflects the colors of fall at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Niobrara
Stream above Fort Falls on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in fall color.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Aspen Pond
Aspen Pond in Sioux County with fall colors reflected in water.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Smith Falls State Park
Greg Gass and son Ryan paddle a kayak on the Niobrara River through Smith Falls State Park along with two unidentified canoeists
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Mahoney
White-tailed deer buck against background of fall color at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park in Cass County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Branched Oak
A sailboat moves across the water against the backdrop of fall foliage one evening at Branched Oak State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sunflower
Frost adorns a sunflower along Breakneck Road southeast of Crawford.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Boyer Chute
The bright red, orange and yellow leaves of poison ivy at Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge in Washington County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Missouri River Bluffs church
Brownville Methodist Church in Missouri River Bluffs.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Camping
Camping at Indian Cave State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
A biker rides the cliffs trail at the Nebraska National Forest in Dawes County near Chadron.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
Fall colors stand against the backdrop of buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Niobrara in autumn
Morning finds the Niobrara River below Berry Bridge in Cherry County still under a gray fog, while the rest of the valley sparkles with fall color.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Gifford Point
A silver maple tree at Gifford Point near Bellevue.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nine Mile Prairie
Tallgrass prairie landscape at Nine Mile Prairie.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Arbor Lodge in fall
Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City in Otoe County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave State Park
Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Neale Woods
Fall color at Neale Woods in Douglas County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Lake Minatare
Sunset behind cottonwoods around Lake Minatare.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area
Morning at Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sioux County
Trees show their fall colors along Rimrock Road in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Niobrara River
Niobrara River east of Valentine.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Nebraska National Forest
The forest floor takes on fall color beneath the ponderosa pine trees in the Nebraska National Forest near Chadron.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Indian Cave
A visitor backpacks at Indian Cave State Park in Richardson County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
