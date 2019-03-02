LOS ANGELES – Documentaries didn’t always tempt the fates. They sometimes offered a glimpse into a world most didn’t get a chance to see or preserved a specific moment in time.
Example: D.A. Pennebaker’s “Original Cast Album: Company,” a 1970 film about recording the Broadway show’s album. The documentary was supposed to be the first in a series, but that never transpired.
Instead, Broadway fans got a rare look at what it took to preserve the songs from a Tony-winning show.
This week, “Documentary Now!,” a series on IFC, pays tribute to the original with a parody called “Original Cast Album: Co-Op.”
Also set in the 1970s, the fake show has songs in the style of “Company,” a cast of actors who suspiciously look like composer Stephen Sondheim and others and has moments that send up the original.
Written by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney (who plays the Sondheim-like composer), “Co-Op” even includes a meltdown like the one “Company’s” Elaine Stritch had in the original documentary.
There, Stritch couldn’t get her 11 o’clock number, “Ladies Who Lunch,” to, well, sing. Producers ended the daylong recording session and sent everyone home. A refreshed Stritch returned and nailed the song before going off to do the show.
In “Co-Op,” comedian Paula Pell plays her version – an actress who has to go have her eyes scraped – who also can’t sell the song. The moment is so spot on, even Stritch would have to laugh.
But that’s the joy of “Documentary Now!” The series takes a familiar nonfiction film and tweaks it ever-so-slightly. Bill Hader and Fred Armisen got the ball rolling. Now, others, like Meyers and Mulaney, give it speed.
“Co-Op” even goes so far as to use the same kind of lenses and lights used in the original. Alex Buono says he and the other producers emailed Pennebaker and asked a host of questions. They even found the lights on eBay and placed them where he did. They were “trying to honor what they did and create that universe faithfully.”
The actors say it was great to have a source to reference. “A great thing about ‘Documentary Now’ is that I don’t always know the documentary they’re referencing,” says Taran Killam. “I’ll go track it down and find it and watch it and appreciate that, then come back and watch the ‘Documentary Now’ episode again and love it that much more.”
Buono says letting others contribute to the series has helped open it up. When Hader and Armisen were doing all of them, most of the spoofs had to involve two actors. “This season we can cast anybody,” he says. “It has dramatically opened the sort of field of opportunity ... the world of documentary is vast.”
What makes “Co-Op” even more surprising is its music. To get the spoof right, composers had to write six original songs. All vaguely “Company”-like (they’re very Sondheim in nature), they talk about life in a New York co-op, circa 1970. Funny bits in the lyrics say plenty about the times and the people who inhabited them.
Alex Brightman, for example, does a Christmas song that winds up being about cocaine. It’s lyrically dense – and fast. “I marvel at how good he is,” says co-star Richard Kind. “Acting on Broadway and doing a patter song like that is not as hard as you would think. I always say it comes out like pea soup out of Linda Blair’s mouth.”
While longer versions of the songs exist, producers cut them just to keep the mock-doc moving. (A vinyl cast album preserves them.)
“We always try to make sure the narrative thread is there even if the source documentary might have a more meandering quality,” says Rhys Thomas, the show’s creator, executive producer and director. “We have found that we’ve got to try to be as precise as we can about it. Originally, we were just going to write the songs and see how that netted out. And then it was like, ‘No, we need a story.’”
One song into “Co-Op’s” recording, the cast learns that their show has closed. That casts a pall over the proceedings and gives the episode a sense of purpose.
“Documentary Now!” airs at 10 p.m. Wednesdays on IFC.