Documentary shows role Asian Americans played in country's development
LOS ANGELES – “Parasite,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell” weren’t flukes.

They just represented a wave of enlightenment in Hollywood.

Asian American writers got a foothold through social platforms rather than scripted television, actress Tamlyn Tomita says. That attracted attention and producers began to take notice.

“Our old stories happen to be your new stories,” she says. “The stories that you’re seeing as immigrant stories are your grandparents’ stories, are your great-grandparents’ stories. You just happen to be separated from them a little bit.”

PBS Asian Americans

Pins from Lorraine Agtang's private collection chronicle some of the struggles Asian Americans have had. They're featured in the PBS documentary, "Asian Americans." 

In the upcoming PBS special, “Asian Americans,” Tomita shares some of those stories and shows how they factor in American history.

“This series looks at American history through an Asian lens,” says Producer Grace Lee. “We don’t see Asian Americans as Americans oftentimes. We’re the perpetual foreigner, even when we go to a place like Vietnam.”

Asian Americans, she says, frequently deal with mistaken identity or “you’re not American enough.”

In the series, filmmakers look at the contributions Asian Americans have made to all aspects of U.S. history.

“Asian Americans were really the first so-called undocumented immigrants,” Producer Renee Tajima-Pena says. “In 1882, Chinese were barred from entry into the United States solely based on race.” The series, she says, shows how Asian Americans met the challenge in courts, at the ballot box, in culture and on the streets. “It’s the story of America.

PBS

Storefront of Chinatown meat and vegetable market in San Francisco in the 1800s. The story of Asian immigrants is told in "Asian Americans." 

“I grew up thinking, ‘We’re always kind of on the margins,’ but doing the series blew my mind. We’ve been at the center of the story for the longest time.”

In “A Question of Loyalty,” the second episode, Lee looks at what it means to be a loyal American during a time of war. “It’s not a monolithic experience,” she says. “Susan Ahn, the first Asian American to join the U.S. Navy, goes to war to avenge the death of her father, who was a Korean independence fighter.”

Immigrants once called themselves “Korean-American” or “Indian-American” because the term “Asian American” was so broad. They also wanted to distance themselves from other Asians who may have been their enemies on that vast continent.

“It includes Indians and Pakistanis,” says Hari Kondabolu, one of the participants in the documentary. “Historically, that’s two countries that are constantly at war. (There are tensions) especially when it divides on Hindu/Muslim lines.”

Kondabolu says for Asian Americans born in the United States, those divides didn’t matter – before 9/11. “There was an awakening for a lot of us, myself included, when 9/11 happened. The way we identify ourselves, that’s privilege. That’s not how things work. You don’t get to identify yourselves when you’re dealing with blind rage and hatred and ignorance. Those terms are political terms; they’re terms that bring us together. The other thing that brings us together is racism. Post-9/11, it didn’t matter if I was Indian or Hindu or anything else.”

ASIAN AMERICANS

Narrator Tamlyn Tomita (“The Good Doctor”), comedian and featured participant Hari Kondabolu, producer Renee Tajima- Peña, and producer/director Grace Lee talk about the PBS documentary, "Asian Americans."

Interestingly, comedy helped open the door to understanding the experience Asian Americans went through.

“Standup comedy has always been something that has allowed marginalized people to have their voices out, because there isn’t a script,” Kondabolu says. “If you’re funny, people listen to you. That is incredible, especially when you’re in a position where you don’t have power.”

Awkwafina, who starred in both “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell,” got a wider audience through comedy. “Her music is very funny,” Kondabolu says. “So when you put her in another forum, it’s dynamite. Comedy is absolutely a gateway.”

Hollywood, Tomita says, needs constant reminders that stories like “The Farewell” are ones they can bank on. “We’re continually witnessing progress. It may not happen as speedily as I would like, as most of us would like, but at least we are moving forward.”

“Asian Americans” airs May 11 and 12 on PBS.

