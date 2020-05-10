Documentary shows role Asian Americans played in country's development

“I grew up thinking, ‘We’re always kind of on the margins,’ but doing the series blew my mind. We’ve been at the center of the story for the longest time.”

In “A Question of Loyalty,” the second episode, Lee looks at what it means to be a loyal American during a time of war. “It’s not a monolithic experience,” she says. “Susan Ahn, the first Asian American to join the U.S. Navy, goes to war to avenge the death of her father, who was a Korean independence fighter.”

Immigrants once called themselves “Korean-American” or “Indian-American” because the term “Asian American” was so broad. They also wanted to distance themselves from other Asians who may have been their enemies on that vast continent.

“It includes Indians and Pakistanis,” says Hari Kondabolu, one of the participants in the documentary. “Historically, that’s two countries that are constantly at war. (There are tensions) especially when it divides on Hindu/Muslim lines.”