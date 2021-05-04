'Donkey Hodie' brings 'can do' attitude to children's programming

Puppeteering during a pandemic takes practice – and patience.

Just ask the folks behind “Donkey Hodie,” a new PBS series based on a Fred Rogers character.

“The challenge is the audio,” says David Rudman, one of the show’s producers and the man behind Bob Dog. “Some masks work for me and I don’t sound too muffled.” Others might not click for other puppeteers. “We have been doing a lot of looping on the show because some of the audio is unusable.”

Rudman tried a heavier mask – often called a “singer’s mask” – and he almost lost consciousness. “Bob Dog is very energetic,” he explains. “He pants a lot and there’s a lot of running around. I had to run out of the studio, take the mask off and get some air into my system. That mask didn’t work for me.”

Frankie Cordero, who works Purple Panda, needed a thinner mask because the character is so big and difficult to lift. “We might have tried about a mask a week," he says. "And then what ended up working out was just the regular paper surgeon’s mask because it was so thin. Our audio engineer asked if I could bring a razor to work to shave my stubble because the moment that five o’clock hit, you would hears some rustling inside Panda’s voice.”