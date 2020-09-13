Drew Barrymore strives for spontaneity with new daytime show

Drew Barrymore says she’s eager to let fans see the “real” Drew when her daytime talk show premieres next week.
“I’m not one person. I’m not one mood,” she says during a Zoom call. “I’m such a mixed bag myself. I want a show that shows all the different things.”
Called, appropriately, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the program will mix interviews with news, comedy, food and advice.
A segment called “Drew’s News” could separate it from other talk show offerings.
“It’s a chance to look at the world through a different lens, a positive lens, an optimistic lens that makes you feel good,” Executive Producer Jason Kurtz says. “It’s a chance for the audience to connect directly with Drew.”
Shot without a studio audience (viewers will be pulled in through computer screens), the show will “mix a lot of different genres and tone and spices,” Barrymore says. “I hope that I can, in some ways, keep you guessing as to what’s going to happen next and fulfill a lot of different desires.”
A talk show guest since she was 7, Barrymore hated doing pre-interviews before an appearance. “I’m more about flow,” she says. “I didn’t want to go in over-prepared. (That seemed) a little more manipulative and a little less organic.”
Hosting “Saturday Night Live” six times, she loved when there were mistakes. “It’s the most fun thing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when it happens. Those are like the ‘put it in a bottle’ moments.”
Good friend Jimmy Fallon (whose wife is Barrymore’s producing partner) taught her plenty about making the work look easy.
“Jimmy is someone who wants to do the very most with his opportunities and his tirelessness, his authenticity,” she says. “He’s kind to everyone when no one is looking. He’s true to himself and he isn’t afraid to mix it up and become the Renaissance man.
“He did it again with the home (versions of his show),” she says. “He has incredible leadership (and) he has this boy-like quality at times. As a person, I know he’s leading with his heart. That’s what he taught me: Lead with your heart.”
While the show will include celebrity interviews (besties Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will be on the premiere episode), she wants to lift up regular folks as well.
“I’m going to be as excited as any person in the audience,” she says. “I know I’ve been in this business my entire life, but I’m not insider baseball. In fact, I’m the exact opposite. I’m just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be.”
Making her screen debut in “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial,” the now 45-year-old mother of two says she brings bits and pieces of all the characters she has played to other parts of her life.
Being part of a production was probably “a better training ground than anything I’ve ever done in my work life. It’s about connecting with people.”
