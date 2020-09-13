Drew Barrymore strives for spontaneity with new daytime show

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” six times, she loved when there were mistakes. “It’s the most fun thing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when it happens. Those are like the ‘put it in a bottle’ moments.”

Good friend Jimmy Fallon (whose wife is Barrymore’s producing partner) taught her plenty about making the work look easy.

“Jimmy is someone who wants to do the very most with his opportunities and his tirelessness, his authenticity,” she says. “He’s kind to everyone when no one is looking. He’s true to himself and he isn’t afraid to mix it up and become the Renaissance man.

“He did it again with the home (versions of his show),” she says. “He has incredible leadership (and) he has this boy-like quality at times. As a person, I know he’s leading with his heart. That’s what he taught me: Lead with your heart.”

While the show will include celebrity interviews (besties Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will be on the premiere episode), she wants to lift up regular folks as well.

“I’m going to be as excited as any person in the audience,” she says. “I know I’ve been in this business my entire life, but I’m not insider baseball. In fact, I’m the exact opposite. I’m just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be.”