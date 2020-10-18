DVD REVIEW: Complete 'Flintstones' set hits market just in time for holidays

There wouldn’t be “The Simpsons” without “The Flintstones.”

Upping the television animation game, the Stone Age family came to prime-time television in 1960 and cracked the door for others. Now, the complete series is going to be released on Blu-Ray Oct. 27. That means you get all 166 episodes, two films and some fun extras.

If you weren’t a child of the ‘60s, you don’t realize how big this really was. When Wilma was pregnant, contests were held to name the baby. Stars delighted when it adapted their personalities. Films – and other series – were a natural.

Want another first? “The Flintstones” was the first animated series to be nominated for a prime-time Emmy as Best Comedy.

What made the cartoon so delightful was its ability to view prehistoric life through a ‘60s lens. Fred and Wilma’s house teemed with clever devices – phones that talked, ottomans that moved, cars that required foot power to accelerate. They sent up places like Las Vegas (Rock Vegas, anyone?), complained about life at the quarry and figured out a way to make dinosaurs friendly. Dino was just as loved as Barney, Betty and their son, Bamm-Bamm.