DVD REVIEW: 'Dead to Me' lets Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini create a great binge

“Dead to Me” has Emmy nominations for its two stars, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, but voters should find it difficult to pick who’s better.
In the first season – which is now out on DVD – the two bond at a support group.
Applegate’s husband has been killed in a car accident and she’s not sure how to move on. Over wine, the two women share their woes and become friends. Gradually, Applegate’s Jen discovers Cardellini’s Judy’s secrets.
Surprisingly, the two are connected. Key to all of this? Judy’s controlling ex (James Marsden).
Before long Jen invites Judy to stay in her guest house and then, it’s just a matter of time before the shocking details pour out.
Created by Liz Feldman, the Netflix half hour has hints of both “Ozark” and “Six Feet Under.” There’s plenty of unstated information and a slow leak that lets both Jen and Judy deal with loss on their own terms.
Yes, the series has humor (Applegate is too nuanced to let that go), but it’s not the laughfest you expect from something labeled “sitcom.” This is more ironic.
When Jen’s mother-in-law (and uber real estate agent) says she’s planning a birthday celebration for her late son, Jen improvises and says she’s doing her own. Judy agrees to stage the thing and, in the course of a cake-and-drinks gathering around the pool, plenty gets said.
Jen’s anger bubbles over in other ways. Convinced her husband was killed by a reckless driver, she constantly looks for cars with dents that might line up with a hit-and-run.
Feldman makes sure we know key secrets, but she doesn’t spill everything. Around the fourth episode, Jen discovers something more about her late husband and the grieving turns to anger.
Cardellini is just as adept at this as Applegate. She partners her nicely and willingly takes the fall if it means she’ll still be able to call her a friend.
In the second season (now on Netflix), more comes to light. “Dead to Me” is like an onion, filled with layers that could ultimately bring a showdown.
As binges go, it’s great. If you start with Season One, you won’t be able to stop until you’ve picked off Season Two. It’s just that addicting.
