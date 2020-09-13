DVD REVIEW: 'Dead to Me' lets Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini create a great binge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Dead to Me” has Emmy nominations for its two stars, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, but voters should find it difficult to pick who’s better.

In the first season – which is now out on DVD – the two bond at a support group.

Applegate’s husband has been killed in a car accident and she’s not sure how to move on. Over wine, the two women share their woes and become friends. Gradually, Applegate’s Jen discovers Cardellini’s Judy’s secrets.

Surprisingly, the two are connected. Key to all of this? Judy’s controlling ex (James Marsden).

Before long Jen invites Judy to stay in her guest house and then, it’s just a matter of time before the shocking details pour out.

Created by Liz Feldman, the Netflix half hour has hints of both “Ozark” and “Six Feet Under.” There’s plenty of unstated information and a slow leak that lets both Jen and Judy deal with loss on their own terms.

Yes, the series has humor (Applegate is too nuanced to let that go), but it’s not the laughfest you expect from something labeled “sitcom.” This is more ironic.