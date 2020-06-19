DVD REVIEW: 'South Park' still hits at the heart of current events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We can’t remember what life was like without “South Park.”

Irreverent, naughty and, at times, spot on, the show that started as a Christmas greeting has become a part of our entertainment fabric – much like “The Simpsons.”

If you haven’t checked in on Cartman and the gang, just know they were up to plenty of brow-raising trouble in the 23rd season, out on DVD June 23.

In the 10-episode run, “South Park” addressed ICE detention centers, the anti-vaccine movement, the film “Joker” and Donald Trump.

Because the show is still produced by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it still reeks of snark. The characters haven’t changed much, but the spotlight has shifted slightly in each season.

In a six-episode arc, Randy Marsh’s pot farm got the attention. With sales declining, Randy looks at opening markets in China, which opens him up to the country’s stringent rules. The series touched on Chinese censorship, the export game and ICE detention centers.

To prove “South Park” still touches nerves, the series was supposedly banned from the Chinese internet because of material in the second episode, “Band in China.” Parker and Stone sort of apologized and got headlines.