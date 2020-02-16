Edie Falco finds a new role (but wouldn't mind returning to 'Sopranos')

LOS ANGELES – Don’t expect Edie Falco to one day leave acting and begin a career as a lawyer, a nurse or a mob wife.
“I play these roles and I think, ‘Thank god there are people who want to do this.’ I am not one of them,” she says.
Even now, as the chief of police in “Tommy,” she has no desire to dip into law enforcement. “I feel like I know what they go through – even if I’m wrong,” she says. “I immerse myself in the story and that’s enough. One of the things I like so much is getting a script with characteristics and dialogue I never could have imagined. I think it’s the camaraderie of working with other creative people.”
On “The Sopranos,” Falco was very willing to let the costumer decide what she should wear. “Whatever you think she wears, I’ll wear,” she remembers saying.
With “Nurse Jackie” and, now, “Tommy,” she’s equally willing to collaborate. Between the two shows, Falco was offered a number of scripts – “a lot of tough people but, after a while, it gets a little boring. I’ve been offered a lot of moms, too, and, most recently, the wife of a big church guy. But the script was not very good. I can’t fix a damn script. I’ve learned to walk away from them, even if the character is great.”
In the new CBS series, Falco’s Abigail “Tommy” Thomas is the first female chief of police in Los Angeles.
Chicago, New York and Los Angeles have never had a female in the office – something that intrigued creator Paul Attanasio. “He was interested in writing about relationships and about politics – not the politics of elections but politics as they’re lived on the street,” says Executive Producer Tom Szentgyorgyi.
That fascinated Falco, too. “Everybody in the world wants to look at television and be able to find themselves somewhere,” she says. “We’ve been leaving huge swaths of the population out of that experience. The world is changing. We’ve got to change with it.”
Tommy’s sexual orientation – she’s a lesbian – doesn’t override everything else, according to Falco. “She’s a New Yorker. She’s a woman. She’s a blonde. Her sexual orientation is a part of who she is. She doesn’t wear a shirt that says, ‘I’m a lesbian.’”
The layers, though, do help the 56-year-old Emmy winner find a way into understanding the character quite quickly.
“I’m like a big baby when it comes to imagination,” she says with a smile. “I can go there very quickly.”
While starring on “The Sopranos,” Falco says she always regretted that she wasn’t on the set all the time because she loved being part of the process.
“Whatever job you get to portray, you kind of jump into that head. I remember saying to my mother, very young, ‘I know what it feels like to be anybody,’ and my mother looked at me like, ‘I think I know what she’s going to do.’”
Because Falco’s mom had a regular job during the day and did theater at night, acting wasn’t seen as something viable as a career. “I thought I had to have a real job and do plays at night,” she says. “I didn’t know how it worked out.”
Studying acting in college (she graduated from SUNY Purchase with a bachelor’s degree in acting), the native New Yorker quickly got work on New York-based television shows. She landed a role in Woody Allen’s “Bullets over Broadway” and other films before starring on Broadway in “Side Man,” a show she’d like to do again. “I aged from 24 to 70 years and I’m right in the middle of that now. I was closer to 24 at the time, but I’d like another shot at it.”
So, too, “The Sopranos.” “I’ve always told (creator) David Chase if he wanted to do ‘Sopranos’ again and Carmela took over the family, I was in.”
Chase, she says, just laughs “and that’s the end of the conversation.” The series, which brought her three Emmys, two Golden Globes and five Screen Actors Guild Awards, is still a personal high point. Mention the late James Gandolfini and she smiles broadly.
In a “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” Gandolfini’s son Michael plays his father’s character at a young age.
“I knew when he was born,” Falco says. “I knew this kid growing up. I was there in the makeup trailer when he got his first haircut, sitting in Jimmy’s lap.
“People say it’s eerie how good he is.”
That makes the mother of two proud. When she happens upon an old episode of “The Sopranos” and she’s sitting with her daughter, “I’ll go, ‘Oh, my god, that’s great.’ And she’ll say, ‘Can we change the channel?’ My kids have no interest. They’re over it.”
"Tommy" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.