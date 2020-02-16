Edie Falco finds a new role (but wouldn't mind returning to 'Sopranos')

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Whatever job you get to portray, you kind of jump into that head. I remember saying to my mother, very young, ‘I know what it feels like to be anybody,’ and my mother looked at me like, ‘I think I know what she’s going to do.’”

Because Falco’s mom had a regular job during the day and did theater at night, acting wasn’t seen as something viable as a career. “I thought I had to have a real job and do plays at night,” she says. “I didn’t know how it worked out.”

Studying acting in college (she graduated from SUNY Purchase with a bachelor’s degree in acting), the native New Yorker quickly got work on New York-based television shows. She landed a role in Woody Allen’s “Bullets over Broadway” and other films before starring on Broadway in “Side Man,” a show she’d like to do again. “I aged from 24 to 70 years and I’m right in the middle of that now. I was closer to 24 at the time, but I’d like another shot at it.”

So, too, “The Sopranos.” “I’ve always told (creator) David Chase if he wanted to do ‘Sopranos’ again and Carmela took over the family, I was in.”