Eight Emmy hopefuls you may not have considered

The Emmy nominations always turn up shows that may not have grazed your screen. Like “Bo Burnham: Inside,” they bear watching before the awards are given out Sept. 19 on CBS.
Eight you may have missed:
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime) – Consider this the anti-superhero superhero show. Ruled by a group of Spandex-clad celebrities called The Seven, the world is filled with corruption and deception. A group called “The Boys” tries to stop them with their own seek-and-destroy methods. Antony Starr should have been nominated for his chilling turn as Homelander, the cruel leader of The Seven.
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO max) – “Big Bang Theory” grad Kaley Cuoco shows she had plenty of comic turns in this dark mystery about a flight attendant who finds herself thrust in the middle of a murder case.
“Hacks” (HBO max) – Jean Smart just gets better with age. In addition to her Emmy-nominated role in “Mare of Easttown,” she stars as a comedian trying to maneuver a new world order in this sly comedy. She’s cutting (and right) as she tries to get out of situations not of her own making.
“I May Destroy You” (HBO) – Created by and starring Michaela Coel, this British drama looks at a young writer who tries to pull her life together after being raped. Addressing a host of issues, it leans into the lives of millennials and the price of fame. Coel has four Emmy nominations for her work.
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO) – Even though it was canceled, this dense series covers all subgenres in the sci-fi/horror world. It offered up great performances and a telling look at racism in the 1950s.
“PEN15” (Hulu) – If you haven’t blocked middle school from your memory, you might want to see what Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle recall. The thirtysomething actresses play middle schoolers trying to fit in. They go through all the usual problems, then create new ones. The two look at what pulls friends apart and, ultimately, what brings them together.
“Shrill” (Hulu) – “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant reveals a different side in this comedy about a young writer dealing with a smidge of success and more than a little discrimination. She handles the awkwardness with ease and, because it’s the show’s last season, leaves on her own terms.
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime) -- Based on Colson Whitehead’s award-winning book, the miniseries takes a deep dive into the 1800s and how slaves made their way to freedom with the help of abolitionists, hidden trails and safe houses. The acting, which didn’t get the love it deserves, is outstanding.