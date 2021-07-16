Eight Emmy hopefuls you may not have considered

The Emmy nominations always turn up shows that may not have grazed your screen. Like “Bo Burnham: Inside,” they bear watching before the awards are given out Sept. 19 on CBS.

Eight you may have missed:

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime) – Consider this the anti-superhero superhero show. Ruled by a group of Spandex-clad celebrities called The Seven, the world is filled with corruption and deception. A group called “The Boys” tries to stop them with their own seek-and-destroy methods. Antony Starr should have been nominated for his chilling turn as Homelander, the cruel leader of The Seven.

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO max) – “Big Bang Theory” grad Kaley Cuoco shows she had plenty of comic turns in this dark mystery about a flight attendant who finds herself thrust in the middle of a murder case.

“Hacks” (HBO max) – Jean Smart just gets better with age. In addition to her Emmy-nominated role in “Mare of Easttown,” she stars as a comedian trying to maneuver a new world order in this sly comedy. She’s cutting (and right) as she tries to get out of situations not of her own making.