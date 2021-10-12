Eight truths emerge from this year's 'Dancing with the Stars'

There is no way to explain the rules and structure of “Dancing with the Stars.”

At the end of Disney Villains Night Tuesday, the judges were asked to save one couple. If needed, Head Judge Len Goodman would cast the deciding vote.

But two decided to save Matt James and one opted for Kenya Moore. That would say Matt stays, right? No, Len got to vote, voted for Kenya and she stayed. Yeah, the “Real Housewives” star only got two votes but some screwy rule says Len trumps all. Don’t ask.

James and Brian Austin Green (who was so bad he didn’t have to have a vote-off) were sent home Tuesday night.

Melora Hardin (from “The Office”) got the highest scores of the night and emerged as the one to beat. No kidding. Jan, the regional boss, is boss. The Dundee could be hers.

Olivia Jade and Joji Siwa (who sounds more and more like Miley Cyrus every week) are holding in at the top, too.

Because Villains Night was preceded by Heroes Night, there was ample opportunity to draw some conclusions about this year’s competition:

1. Disney Nights are big commercials for Disney products. While the dancers got free trips to Disneyland, they also had to pimp upcoming films, TV shows and, yup, T-shirts. “Dancing” has refined the art of product placement.

2. Judges must have been told to soften the criticism. Now, after they talk about the poor foot placement and missed steps, they end with: “fantastic performance.” It’s so disingenuous.

3. Someone has coached Derek Hough to be a thorn in Goodman’s side. Frequently, Len tosses the “stank eye” when Derek refutes Len’s assessment. Even though he’s the most successful professional in the show’s history, Hough shouldn’t pooh-pooh the OG judge.

4. Dancers are finding go-to moves. As great as she is, Suni Lee loves to do flips and tumbles. Others embrace hand moves. When all else fails: Smoke gets in the way of seeing how bad their footwork is.

5. Costume, hair and makeup pros are the real stars. They can mask a multitude of sins and set a tone others can’t.

6. “America’s Next Top Model” set a tone that host Tyra Banks hasn’t abandoned. Banks still uses the same super-serious approach to everything she announces. That – and all her odd costume choices – should be reassessed.

7. Too many contestants. By the half-point in every show, viewers are likely to forget who is still around. Fewer dancers would give everyone a chance to tell that all-important “story” about the “journey” taken.

8. That "same sex" pairing isn't all that controversial. Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson look like two entrants in a dance recital doing their routine. They're not the eyebrow raisers producers might have envisioned.

