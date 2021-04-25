Elisabeth Moss flexes producer, director roles with 'Handmaid's Tale'

Littlefield says the new season is going to pay off situations set up in the previous three seasons. “It’s about patience rewarded. We’ve planted seeds for several years about this uprising and hot spot in Chicago and that the forces of Gilead really can’t keep it under control.”

“We are not claustrophobic,” Miller adds.

Fans may remember the dystopian world “Handmaid’s Tale” introduced in 2017. Women, like Moss’ June, were enslaved by leaders who used them to produce offspring in a world where fertility rates had collapsed. Determined to get back with her husband and daughter, June turns into a resistance fighter and does what she can to change the world.

In season four, Littlefield says, “we’re nomadic. We are following June’s passion, her drive, her relentless pursuit for change and that takes us everywhere. There is no home base.”

While current events have seemed eerily like moments in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Moss says Atwood’s book is the inspiration, not headlines. Atwood “never put anything in that book that hadn’t happened or was currently happening. And here we are, however many years later, and we still feel that relevancy. Unfortunately, there are these gigantic events that happen in real life that have been in the book or have happened on the show.”