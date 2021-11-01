Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult say 'The Great' plays with history

“The Great” may be good at covering the broad strokes of Catherine the Great’s life. But don’t rely on the details for any history test.

“It’s mostly informed by what we think is going to be fun,” says Executive Producer Tony McNamara. “We also do a bunch of research, so we have a lot of … historical elements. And then we sort of shape them to how it fits my idea for the season. There are things that are true, but they’re not told the way they happened.”

In Season Two, there’s a coup that finds Peter the Great in confinement. During that time, says actor Nicholas Hoult, Peter decides he wants to learn new skills. “One of those skills he turns to is French. Luckily, I’m very bad at French. So that’s something that I didn’t have to rehearse or practice too much character-wise.”

Catherine, played by Elle Fanning, is pregnant in the second season. She grapples with the idea that she’s going to be a mother soon, but she also knows the baby is protection. “While Paul (the name Peter gives the baby) is in there, she’s safe and Peter is not going to kill her,” Fanning says. “She’s also having to become a mother to the country.”

Both actors say the impending birth gives them a chance to show more relatable sides to their characters. “It’s imagining that once they’ve stopped posing for the portrait, they’ve gone on with their lives,” says Executive Producer Marian Macgowan. “They’re just people standing there in fancy dresses who are having their portraits painted and, then, they’re somebody’s mother, somebody’s father and somebody’s lover. Real people.”

The real Peter, McNamara says, wasn’t as charming as Hoult.

“He lasted a year after her coup, before she killed him,” Macgowan says.

“The Great” will hold on to its Peter a bit longer and play out more stories that could have happened during that time.

Catherine, McNamara says, was funny and “always had rules about parties. This idea of these courts being their own insular, little crazy apartment buildings was kind of an idea about how they should operate.”

While both characters swear plenty in the series, there isn’t proof which words they used. McNamara, however, leans heavily on one word and its variations. His rationale? “That’s just because I swear all the time,” he says. “So I had to put it in. The world we entered was Peter’s world, so everyone was kind of like that. It was sort of a slightly crazed, disturbing world.”

The coup, too, has resonance but McNamara says it wasn’t affected by the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. “I wrote the first episode last year in August or September – before the election. It was just funny to us that Peter didn’t want to accept the results of the coup and, then, that was happening and being played out. It’s just one of those strange things about writing. Sometimes, the world and you kind of mesh up a little bit.

“We were shooting it around that time, so we were conscious of it, but we didn’t do anything to add to it. It was kind of bizarre that some of that stuff was going on.”

Because the second season was shot during the coronavirus pandemic, producers reduced the number of crowd shots and increased daily testing. “We still have intimate scenes,” McNamara says. “It’s just a matter of doing it in a way that was safe and everyone was happy with.”

Season Two, says Macgowan, is informed by three things: “A bit of history, a bit of what’s fun to do and a bit of the character themselves and the stories.”

“The Great” returns Nov. 19 on Hulu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.