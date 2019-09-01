Before the hit series landed on his resume, he was a utilitarian actor, appearing on more television shows than most people can name.
Then “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter cast him as Marcus Alvarez, president of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter, and his fortunes changed. “It made it a lot easier for me to get work,” the 58-year-old says.
Now one of the few actors to turn up in the spinoff, “Mayans M.C.,” Rivera gets a chance to see what life is like off the bike. As a key figure in the Galindo drug cartel, he’s wearing suits and enjoying a bit of the good life.
“It’s different, but I’m digging it,” he says. “He’s cooler with a suit.”
In the first season, Alvarez was concerned with bringing EZ Reyes, a one-time golden boy, into the motorcycle club. At the end of the season, he chose the cartel over the club, which could spell big problems for the character.
In real life, Rivera says, his old “Sons” buddies were happy he landed a recurring role in the spinoff. “They said it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.” He smiles.
At various comic conventions, he says, he’ll see his former castmates and, yes, they do ask about the new series.
Both shows have a lot in common, Rivera says. “The only difference is the brotherhood happened much sooner with ‘Mayans’ than it did with ‘Sons.’ We became a family in the first season.”
Because it had the built-in interest created by “Sons,” “Mayans” didn’t seem as intense as the original show. “There was pressure,” he says. “But we didn’t start (from scratch).”
Because Sutter had such clear cut vision for “Sons,” Rivera didn’t worry about its prospects. “I knew it was going to run,” he says. “You know why, man? There hadn’t been a show like that. When I was a kid, when the bikers would come down the road, my mom would say, ‘Oh, look at them!’ You didn’t know what they were going to do. But now (with ‘Sons’), you could actually see how they lived – in the safety of your own home. Like ‘The Sopranos,’ I knew it was going to be a hit. It’s just ‘Sopranos’ on wheels.”
Now playing many of his scenes with Danny Pino and Sarah Bolger (as the first couple of the Galindo drug cartel), Rivera says it’s like being in the theater. “Their way of working is a trip, man. It’s like going to a master class.”
With the “Sons” co-stars, it was like being in a fraternity. “(I’ve) never been to college but that’s what it seems like. Everybody’s playing around and then they say, ‘action,’ and we get real.”
Most of the “Sons” cast reunited in June for the wedding of Mark Boone Junior, who played Bobby Munson.
“I was invited, but I wasn’t able to attend because I had to be at something else,” Rivera says.
Too busy? That’s what happens, the Texas native says, when you’re on something as popular as “Sons of Anarchy” AND “The Mayans M.C.”
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy