Emma Laird isn't the 'Kingstown' woman you thought she was

Emma Laird had no idea where her character was headed when she read audition scenes for “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“I had a vague idea of what she was like,” the British actress says. Then, after saying yes to playing Iris, a sex worker called to shake things up in Kingstown, she got on a plane and started reading what happens in episodes five through 10.

“This girl isn’t who I thought she was,” Laird remembers saying as she read the scripts. “It was devastating and soul destroying just reading it.”

Iris, though, had such meaty scenes Laird knew she couldn’t turn it down. “It was the best role I could have asked for as a first-timer.”

A model transition

Already seen as one of the new actresses to watch in Hollywood, Laird got into the business through modeling.

“Acting was the only thing I loved as a kid,” she says during a Zoom interview. “It transfers to so many outlets."

Modeling, however, wasn’t one of them. “It’s so boring,” Laird says of the business. “I used to resent it but it funded my career, my schooling, my coaching. And it took me out of my home town, which is a really quiet, small town in the middle of England. So I owe a lot to modeling, but certainly not any acting skills.”

What Laird got instead was the ability to separate herself from her body. “We’d get changed outside and there were no unions in modeling, so I got used to being OK with nudity and not so focused on body image.”

Actresses, she says, need to drop insecurities they might have. But the two professions don’t intersect. In fact, “when modeling was going really badly, acting classes opened my eyes to the theory of acting. I didn’t even know that was a thing. But I had that ‘click’ moment about five years ago: ‘I want to do this and I can do this.’”

Drawing attention

While “Mayor of Kingstown” is the first big thing she’ll have on her resume, the twentysomething was picked as one of the “10 Brits to Watch” by Variety magazine.

She laughs about the attention, but says, “when I get to set, I’m still nervous. It’s nice to have someone (say something like that) because I’ve always believed in my artistry. But it’s good to not have to prove to too many people that I can do these things.”

Laird received countless offers when the “Mayor” bid came in and realized she needed to make a strong first statement to last in the business.

“I’m a massive character actor,” she explains. “I will always want to take on a different role – one that’s completely different from myself.” Something mythical, eccentric and bizarre would be interesting. “I read for a witch and turned it down for this, but I really love those kinds of things. You see what Gary Oldman does with his career, with Dracula. I just want completely different, physically transforming roles. I’m not sure what is next, but I just know it’s going to be ‘not’ Iris.”

Life with Renner

Playing most of her scenes opposite Jeremy Renner, a power broker in a town ruled by a prison, Laird says she could sense she made the right first step.

“On one of my first days with Jeremy, it was so electric. We were bouncing things off one another and the chemistry and energy were there. When I got home, I sat down and said, ‘I’m exactly where I need to be. I’m doing it. I can do it, but it was terrifying.’”

Eager for a second season, Laird says she would like to explore more about Iris. “It was really dipping my toes in in Season One. But Season Two? I know who she is. I’m interested in being able to explore her.”

