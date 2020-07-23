Emmy says goodbye: Who will nab nominations next week?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saying goodbye is difficult – particularly for Emmy voters.

Do they finally reward something like “Schitt’s Creek” and cap its final season with a series of trophy wins? Or do they go with their gut and keep “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the loop?

Several decisions like that will face the thousands who vote on these awards. Next week, however, everyone should be happy. When the nominations are announced, there will be plenty of love for both series and, quite likely, a few surprises as well.

Nominees for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards (which will be presented Sept. 20) will be announced Tuesday.

Here’s who’s likely to lead the pack:

BEST DRAMA: This is a contest that could go any number of ways. “Succession” is now in first position, followed by “Ozark,” “The Crown” and “Better Call Saul.” Then, it’s a matter of tossing in “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Killing Eve.” Also likely to figure in: “This Is Us,” “Pose” and “Big Little Lies.” The spoiler: “The Mandalorian.”