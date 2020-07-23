Emmy says goodbye: Who will nab nominations next week?

Saying goodbye is difficult – particularly for Emmy voters.
Do they finally reward something like “Schitt’s Creek” and cap its final season with a series of trophy wins? Or do they go with their gut and keep “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the loop?
Several decisions like that will face the thousands who vote on these awards. Next week, however, everyone should be happy. When the nominations are announced, there will be plenty of love for both series and, quite likely, a few surprises as well.
Nominees for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards (which will be presented Sept. 20) will be announced Tuesday.
Here’s who’s likely to lead the pack:
BEST DRAMA: This is a contest that could go any number of ways. “Succession” is now in first position, followed by “Ozark,” “The Crown” and “Better Call Saul.” Then, it’s a matter of tossing in “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Killing Eve.” Also likely to figure in: “This Is Us,” “Pose” and “Big Little Lies.” The spoiler: “The Mandalorian.”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR: Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, both from “Succession,” seem likely, as do Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark”). Billy Porter won last year for “Pose,” but he could be edged. Also in the hunt: Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”). The spoiler: Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”).
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) are solid. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) should be good, and Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”) will probably get one final nomination. Elisabeth Moss (“Handmaid’s Tale”) is also fairly strong. The spoiler: Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”).
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR: Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) and Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) should be here. Then look for Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) to round things out. Mark Duplass was great in “Morning Show”; Delroy Lindo had heft in “The Good Fight.” They could nudge in with Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”).
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Last year’s winner, Julia Garner, is guaranteed a spot for “Ozark.” Meryl Streep is likely for “Big Little Lies,” and Rhea Seehorn should nail a nomination for “Better Call Saul.” The one to beat, though, is Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown.” Everyone else is playing bridesmaid this year. The spoilers: Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”).
BEST COMEDY: Here’s where the parting gifts come into play. “Schitt’s Creek” will land a nomination. “The Good Place” will, too. “Mrs. Maisel” is a lock, and “Dead To Me” has another season to wrap things up. Put those four in, then look for “Ramy,” “The Great,” “Better Things” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to fill out the ballot. The spoiler: “What We Do in the Shadows,” a brilliant comedy that isn’t seen by enough people.
BEST COMEDY ACTOR: Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) and Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) shouldn’t have to worry. Then, think of Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Ricky Gervais (“After Life”) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). The spoiler: Domhnall Gleeson (“Run”).
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS: The one to beat: Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”). The ones who will try: Rachel Brosnahan (“Mrs. Maisel”), Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Issa Ray (“Insecure”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Kristen Bell (“The Good Place) and Merritt Wever (“Run”). The spoiler: Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”).
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tony Shalhoub (“Mrs. Maisel”), Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Alan Arkin (“Kominsky”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) should be safe. The outsiders: Louie Anderson (“Baskets”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Sterling K. Brown and Michael Zegen (“Mrs. Maisel”) and William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: This is a virtual “Mrs. Maisel”-athon. Look for Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Jane Lynch to rep that show. Then, toss in Kate McKinnon (“SNL”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”). The sentimental spoiler: Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”).
BEST TV MOVIE: “Bad Education,” “El Camino,” “American Son,” “Patsy and Loretta,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and, maybe “Transparent,” the musical. Longshot: “The Clark Sisters.”
BEST LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen” would have been a sure thing for Drama Series if its creators hadn’t said, “That’s it.” Now it’s in this category, butting up against “Mrs. America,” “Hollywood,” “I Know This Much Is True” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Other possibilities: “Unorthodox,” “Unbelievable,” “The Loudest Voice.” The spoiler: “Normal People.”
BEST ACTOR/MOVIE MINISERIES: Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much”), Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”), Aaron Paul (“El Camino”), Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”) and Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”) are fairly safe. The spoiler: Paul Mescal (“Normal People”).
BEST ACTRESS/MOVIE MINISERIES: Regina King (“Watchmen”) and Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) are the two in the finals. Then, there’s Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”), and Jesse Mueller and Megan Hilty, the two stars from “Patsy and Loretta.” The spoiler: Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”).
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR/MOVIE MINISERIES: It’s Jim Parsons’ to lose. He was so bizarre in “Hollywood,” he has to win. Expect cheers from Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”), Tituss Burgess (“Kimmy Schmidt”), John Slattery (“Mrs. America”) and John Turturro (“The Plot to Destroy America”). The spoiler: Joe Mantello (“Hollywood”).
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS/MOVIE MINISERIES: This is a virtual “Mrs. America” contest. Look for Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman to be strong finishers. “Hollywood” has Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor in contention. And Toni Collette is almost assured a nomination for “Unbelievable.” That leaves spots for Allison Janney (“Bad Education”) and Jean Smart (“Watchmen”), the likely winner. The spoiler: Melissa Leo (“I Know This Much is True”).
