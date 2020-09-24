Emmy winner Ben Whishaw finds a home in quirky 'Fargo'

If anything, success has gotten him to book work several years in advance.

“When I first started acting, you just went for it,” the 39-year-old says. “You’d finish a job and sit around and hope for an audition. In the last few years, I’ve become quite used to booking things in advance. I feel nervous if there’s not something coming up. It’s just, really, whatever happens. You’re blessed if someone sends you a script and they think of you.”

Although Whishaw was overwhelmed when he came to the United States as a child (to visit Disney World, no less), he still can’t get over the scale of everything – “the portions of food are so extravagantly huge” – and the length of television series. “I don’t want to do longer shows, but I’m enjoying this.”

Big-budget productions don’t require a different approach, just a willingness to adapt. “You just have to jump in and do it how you see it. You trust your own gut and your own sense of things.”

For this “Fargo,” he combined research with those gangster films.

“I always try to figure out when the character was born, where he was born and what was going on the world,” Whishaw says. “I like the sense of it, even if you never think about it again.”