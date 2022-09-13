Emmys 2022: The winners, the big moments, the red carpet, plus video highlights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to global sensation “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series victor “Ted Lasso."

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, claiming her second best drama actress award for “Euphoria,” about a group of teens' tough coming-of-age. Full story here:

THE HIGHLIGHTS

THE WINNERS

Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Drama Series: “Succession”

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

THE RED CARPET