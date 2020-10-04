Ethan Hawke says 'Good Lord Bird' challenges those who accept the unacceptable

LOS ANGELES – The people who make a real difference aren’t those with boldface names or high profiles, actor Ethan Hawke says.

“Most of the people who are really making differences are invisible,” he says. “They’re the mothers and the teachers and the people who go unnoticed, who are kind for no reason. (They) aren’t up on a platform.”

While abolitionist John Brown gets attention as the man who led the 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry, others joined him and agreed to shed their blood without notoriety. Those “others” are part of “The Good Lord Bird,” a miniseries about Brown and the folks he attracted.

Airing on Showtime, “The Good Lord Bird” is based on James McBride’s National Book Award winner. It tracks Brown – played by Hawke – as he plots his assault on slavery just before the Civil War. Told from the view of a young boy who joined Brown’s ragtag band of soldiers, the story includes plenty of Twain-esque characters who offer comic perspective on a deadly serious mission.

“This is the African-American perspective on the white savior that comes to save us,” says McBride, who also served as executive producer. “That’s why it’s so funny. It’s a story of caricature.”