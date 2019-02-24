LOS ANGELES – Scott Foley loves the idea that “Whiskey Cavalier” is a throwback to those espionage shows from the 1980s and 1990s.
“I wasn’t interested in just doing an action show or a drama,” the “Scandal” star says. “I wanted to do a show that reminded me of the shows that I grew up watching: ‘Remington Steele,’ ‘Moonlighting,’ ‘Hart to Hart,’ ‘Simon & Simon.’ I wouldn’t be interested in doing this if the comedy wasn’t there.”
Or if his family hadn’t been in tow.
Because the new ABC drama shoots in Prague, Foley and his wife, actress Marika Dominczyk, decided to pick up stakes and move their three children to the Czech Republic for the run of the show.
“I grew up overseas, my wife’s from there, and we wanted to give our kids the same opportunity we had,” he says. “While this is labor-intensive and I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like, I can go into their rooms at night after they’re in bed and give them a kiss or see them in the morning before I go. That’s important.”
Equally measurable: The opportunity to work with Domincyzk. She was cast in the series, too, and doesn’t have to be an ocean away just to keep her acting career afloat.
“We’ve had many conversations about how we worked together in the past – and it was not a good experience,” Foley says. Now, the two realize each deserves space and shouldn’t be subjected to outside interference when working out acting problems. Instead, they use their free time to talk about the kids and life in another country. “You can’t leave that at home.”
Foley, though, doesn’t have much time for chitchat, particularly since the show involves more action than most. “I’m jumping off bridges," he says. "We drove a motor boat under the London Tower Bridge. We shot at the Tate Modern. And we’re doing a ski set piece in Austria. I’m trying to do as much as I can myself. But there are times I know I’d rather not have knee surgery when I’m off for the season.”
In the series, the 46-year-old plays a sensitive FBI agent who’s assigned to work with a tough CIA operative (played by Lauren Cohan) in Europe. They lead a diverse group of agents who don’t always spend the bulk of their time focused on the case at hand.
Whiskey Cavalier (the code name of Foley’s character), isn’t afraid to show his emotions. The actor, for one, is glad. “To play someone who is willingly open about his emotions and feelings is so much more interesting – and one I can relate to. It’s like being a person,” he says.
Humor takes a bit more work.
“The one thing we wanted the show to be is fun,” Foley says. “Finding the tone has been, by far, the hardest thing. You get on these notes calls with these drama executives and they want less jokes and more spy stuff. But you get on set and you push the spy stuff away and find some more jokes. That’s where the characters live. The spy stories are what take us from the beginning to the end. But the characters live in those comedic moments.”
While Prague is doubling for a number of places in Europe, it can be brutal. “The second day of the pilot, it was 10 below Celsius. I was wearing three layers of long underwear and they’d yell, ‘Cut,’ and the hair and makeup people would come to me with those hot water bottles your grandmother uses. I woke up the next day wind-burned and exhausted and thought I might rather be in prison.
“I went home bruised and sore and limping and cold and then my wife told me, ‘Shut up and deal with it. We’re in Prague and we have an ABC TV show.’”
On “Scandal,” Foley says he was guilty of being the guy who told his wife he needed to be at the studio at 7 a.m., even though his call time was 10 a.m. “And I’d go nap in my trailer.”
“Whiskey Cavalier” gets a special sneak preview Sunday after the Academy Awards on ABC.