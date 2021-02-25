Finding 'Debris': It takes work to shoot series during pandemic

Shooting a television series during a pandemic is a bit like shooting a nude scene, says actor Jonathan Tucker.

“The focus has always got to be on the story and the characters,” he explains. “You can’t allow all the distractions of what you’re showing your crew (get in the way). You’ve got to be conscious that all the audience is going to see is what you’re shooting.”

For Tucker – and others filming series this year – it’s a big hurdle, particularly since they’ve got to do Zoom table reads, maintain distance on set and wear protective equipment when they’re not shooting.

Now starring in “Debris,” a series about mysterious matter that drops from the sky, Tucker and co-star Riann Steele say they take the protocols in stride, largely because they’re grateful to be working.

“The work is all that really matters,” Tucker says.