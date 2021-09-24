First semester grades: How good are the new network TV shows?

Producer Dick Wolf has changed the way viewers watch broadcast television. Now, instead of settling for solo shows, they watch whole nights of similarly themed content.
Do you like one hour of "Law & Order"? Why not three?
Or three "NCIS" series?
Or three "FBI" strains?
That's the big theme in this year's broadcast lineup -- more of the same.
The best new show, "The Wonder Years," is a re-imagined version of the Emmy-winning comedy that starred Fred Savage.
Also worth watching: "The Big Leap," a telling look at what goes on behind a reality show.
The rest of the entries? Business as usual.
We took at look at those available and have your first semester grades. In some cases, homework wasn't submitted. Thus, they're getting an incomplete.
By network, here's what's coming:
ABC
THE WONDER YEARS (Sept. 22) – There’s another home worth visiting in the 1960s – the Williams home. There, Dean (E.J. Williams) worries about wearing glasses in class and attracting the attention of a pretty girl. Like the original “Wonder Years,” this neatly weaves current events into a family’s life. Fred Savage (who played Kevin Arnold on the original) is one of the producers.
Grade: A
QUEENS (Oct. 19) – How about “Girls4eva”? That’s sort of what happens when four ‘90s rap stars join forces for an act just made for the ‘20s. Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez play the rivals who join forces. Each, of course, has a different path.
It’s: “Girls5eva” meets “Empire.”
Grade: B
CBS
FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Sept. 21): If you’re not up on your Dick Wolf franchises, he also owns the “Chicago” and “Law and Order” threads on NBC. This, the latest in his “FBI” family, shows how the International Fly Team stops threats against Americans in foreign countries. Luke Kleintank (“The Man in the High Castle") leads the team. But he won’t get the most attention. There’s also a dog named Tank.
Grade: C+
GHOSTS (Oct. 7) – You thought a house with mold was bad? What about one with ghosts? Two adventurous sorts buy a dusty estate, hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast. Unfortunately, it’s home to plenty of spirits who like to cause trouble. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star. This is “Fawlty Towers” meets “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir.”
Grade: B
NCIS: HAWAII (Sept. 20) – Adding to yet another franchise, this one at least offers great visuals. Set in (where else?), it should give “Magnum, P.I.” a run for its flipflops. Vanessa Lachey stars as the agent in charge of the Pearl Harbor office. Expect plenty of outdoor action.
Grade: C+
THE CW
4400 (Oct. 25)—More than 4,400 people vanished off the planet (shades of the Blip) over the past century. When they return (without knowledge of their past), government officials are assigned to take care of them. Because the 4,400 come from various times (and backgrounds), it’s a real crapshoot.
Grade: Unpreviewed.
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Oct. 10) – Remember the Nickelodeon series? Now it’s “aged-up” so contestants can feel a bit of the “Survivor” vibe. Five teams begin the journey. One makes it to Olmec’s Temple.
Grade: Unpreviewed.
FOX
ALTER EGO (Sept. 22) – Too afraid to sing in front of Blake Shelton? Can’t take criticism from Katy Perry? This could be the singing show you need. Using avatars, singers compete for attention. The judges: Nick Lachey, will.i.am, Alanis Morissette and Grimes. This is: “The Voice” meets “The Masked Singer.”
Grade: C minus
THE BIG LEAP (Sept. 20) – One of the best new shows of the season, this goes behind the scenes of a reality show and reveals what life is really like. Scott Foley stars as the manipulative producer who’s trying to mount “Swan Lake” with a ragtag bunch of dancers. While many of the actors are unknowns, they’ll quickly become favorites. “Leap” moves quickly and surely. It’s “Glee” meets “Dancing with the Stars.”
Grade: A
OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (Sept. 21) – Diahann Carroll may have been the only Black regular on “Dynasty” but she cleared the way for this show, a look at wealthy Black residents living on Martha’s Vineyard. Based on the book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the soapy drama follows a single mom as she tries to make it in the competitive world – and learn truths about her family. Yaya DaCosta stars. It’s “Real Housewives” meets “Dynasty.”
Grade: C
NBC
LA BREA (Sept. 28) – When a sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, a number of folks are sent to a world where prehistoric animals roam. How do they get out of the Jurassic world? And what does survival look like?
It’s “Lost” meets “Jurassic Park.”
Grade: B plus
ORDINARY JOE (Sept. 20) – James Wolk plays a man who gets to experience life from three different vantage points. What happens if you take one path instead of another? His options: Nurse, rock star, cop. Like “This is Us,” it plays out in different times.
This is: “This is Us” meets “Lone Star” (a previous Wolk series).
Grade: B
HOME SWEET HOME (Oct. 15) – Director Ava DuVernay imagines a world where two families swap identities – and challenges – for a week.
Grade: Unpreviewed