First semester grades: How good are the new network TV shows?

Producer Dick Wolf has changed the way viewers watch broadcast television. Now, instead of settling for solo shows, they watch whole nights of similarly themed content.

Do you like one hour of "Law & Order"? Why not three?

Or three "NCIS" series?

Or three "FBI" strains?

That's the big theme in this year's broadcast lineup -- more of the same.

The best new show, "The Wonder Years," is a re-imagined version of the Emmy-winning comedy that starred Fred Savage.

Also worth watching: "The Big Leap," a telling look at what goes on behind a reality show.

The rest of the entries? Business as usual.

We took at look at those available and have your first semester grades. In some cases, homework wasn't submitted. Thus, they're getting an incomplete.

By network, here's what's coming:

ABC