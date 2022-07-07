FLASHBACK: 'Magic City' gives Caan chance to revisit 'Godfather' aura

In June 2013, the Journal's film critic, Bruce Miller, chatted with James Caan about his work in the crime drama "Magic City." Caan, best known for his performances in the Godfather, Misery, Thief and Brian's Song, passed away on July 6, 2022 at 82

LOS ANGELES | When a mobster seems too invincible, what happens?

Someone bigger turns up to make him shudder -- that's the new world order in the second season of Starz' "Magic City."

Titan Ben Diamond was "the great white shark" of crime, according to creator Mitch Glazer. So it made sense to bring someone in who could offer a jolt and show where Diamond came from.

Enter: James Caan as Sy Berman, the boss of the Chicago mob and the only man Diamond fears.

"I wrote it for him and begged him to come and do it," Glazer says.

"I read a lot of scripts this year just to make believe that I was busy," Caan says. "But this was pretty special. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Premiering Friday, the second season of "Magic City" will show how a retro Miami shifts when the new guy comes to town. Set in the 1950s, it embraces a different time and sentiment -- one not unlike that in "The Godfather."

Glazer was so keen to suggest the period he used lenses from 1974 -- "'Godfather' vintage lenses," he says. "There are moments on set that are actually surreal this season for me. To see Jimmy playing this character and saying this dialogue in this kind of familiar world was spectacular, and I loved every second of it."

Caan recognized the similarities but doesn't see this gig as one that brings him full circle. "I'm not Anthony Quinn just yet," he says with a laugh. "I hope to close the circle at some point but I didn't put it into any category."

For Danny Huston, who plays Ben Diamond, this season offers plenty of acting grist. In addition to playing off Caan, he gets to make a deal of sorts with Ike Evans, the hotelier played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"The plot is becoming tight like a drum but the world is also opening up," Huston says. "The wonderful thing about Starz is really that there's no holding back. There are no restrictions."

According to Morgan, "For Ike, this whole season really breaks down to him wanting to rid himself of Ben Diamond and then probably Sy Berman, although he learns to play the two against each other in sort of an odd way. Because of this single-minded focus he has, he begins to lose those that he loves."

To give the series "Godfather"-era authenticity, it's shot in Miami Beach where the mid-century hotels immediately recall another time.

Costume designer Carol Ramsey makes sure the clothes are time specific "and if you walk on our sets, it's a real functioning hotel, basically that we built," Glazer says. "God is in the details. When you create a seamless, perfect time machine for these great actors to walk onto, it's almost like a documentary. It feels incredibly real."

Kelly Lynch, who plays Meg Bannock, says dressing requires a lot of thought. "Every single thing about us changes," she says. "The undergarments we wear immediately have us standing and looking anatomically being different women.

"I used to watch my mother getting ready in the '60s, thinking, 'I'm never going to remember all of this.' The eyelashes went on, the girdle went in, the stockings got clipped and the hair got curled.

"It's quite a transformation that we all go through. It takes a couple of hours for us to get ready. And as an actor, I play 'let's pretend' and I feel like my work is done for me. It's really been fun for us."

Now, Caan gets to join in the fun. Miami, he says, never seemed so good.