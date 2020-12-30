FLASHBACK: When Dawn Wells toured the country, post-'Gilligan's Island'

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dawn Wells, the “Gilligan’s Island” star who died this week as the result of COVID-19, appeared in “Chapter Two” at the Sioux City Municipal Auditorium in 1979. She appeared at the Okoboji Summer Theatre, too (she attended Stephens College), and returned years later for a summer stint.
Here’s a look back at the interview she did before her 1979 Sioux City appearance.
More than a decade has passed since Dawn Wells was rescued from the throes of “Gilligan’s Island,” but the memory of the castaways still lingers.
“Wherever I go, people mention my character, Mary Ann,” she says while lounging in a Des Moines hotel room. The show has gained such an incredible cult following I can’t seem to shake it. I’ve been away from the series long enough now, though, to enjoy all the fuss.”
In fact, while touring in Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” (which comes to Sioux City Thursday), Wells often turns on a television set and watches the show. “You know,” she says in the same perky tones that made her a celebrity, “after all these years the series still holds up. Sure, it’s nothing but pure escape, but it’s not bad at all.”
The association doesn’t hurt her post-“Island” projects, either. Promoters regularly mention the show and Wells’ involvement in their advertising.
“When the series first ended, I didn’t want anything to do with it. I wanted to go on to other things. But, hey, why should I knock it now? It hasn’t hurt my career any, only helped it.”
In addition to her current tour, Wells has appeared in numerous dinner theater productions, television programs and low-budget feature films since the series’ demise. Often casting agents, like people who come to see her perform, expect the actress to be the same 18-year-old ingenue who was marooned on the desert isle.
“Wrong!” Wells laughs over the phone. “I’m no longer 18 (she won’t say exactly how old she is) and I’m certainly not as naïve as Mary Ann was. But that’s OK. I guess it’s better for people to come to a play and expect to see Mary Ann instead of Olivier. The only way I can go is up.”
Before Wells accepted the 74-city “Chapter Two” tour, she appeared in two “Gilligan’s Island” reunion specials. In her words, the experiences were “altogether delightful.”
“Nothing had changed. It was like we had quit on a Friday and started in again Monday,” she recalls. “We had a blast.”
The producers did, too. Not only did the specials win their time periods, they also prompted NBC to consider reinstating the series. Negotiations for a regular series or a number of specials are currently in progress.
“If it goes back on, I’ll go with it,” Wells says. “I had a great time.”
Of course, with the revival, some changes have been made in characterizations.
“I insisted that Mary Ann become 15 years older,” Wells explains. “It would have been ridiculous seeing me try to romp around as a teenager. Of all the characters, I believe Mary Ann was the most realistic. She had to age.”
As in the 96 regular episodes of “Gilligan’s Island,” Wells played “the straight man” in the specials. “I’d set the jokes up and everyone else would get the laughs.
“It’s the same way in ‘Chapter Two.’ I probably get the least amount of laughs of anyone in the show. But I like it that way. It takes two people to make a joke go well. I’m just not the partner who gets the funny line.”
Wells says she shares many characteristics with her alter stage-ego, a recently divorced actress who falls in love with a widowed writer.
“We’re both very positive, optimistic, ‘feet on the ground, take the bull by the horns,’ practical, independent women,” she says. “I like that. Sometimes it’s hard trying to play someone like me. It’s a challenge every night, but I enjoy it.”
Perhaps more challenging, however, is trying to fit time in her schedule for Dawn Wells.
“Can you believe it?” she confides. “I rarely get any time for myself. Sometimes I don’t even know the city I’m in. I just arrive in a town, do interviews, go to the theater, return to the hotel and leave. I barely have enough time to pay my bills.”
During week-long engagements, Wells does get time to relax.
“Then I’ll sit back in my hotel room, study for my real estate exam (in order to handle her own properties), needlepoint a Christmas stocking for a friend’s child and maybe even watch television.”
More times than not, she can guess what she’ll find on any number of channels.
“’Gilligan’s Island’ is everywhere – morning, noon and night,” Wells proclaims loudly, then adds with a whisper, “but I love it. After all, it got me where I am today.”
Off a desert island and onto the stages of America.
From the Nov. 1, 1979, Sioux City Journal.