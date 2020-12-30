FLASHBACK: When Dawn Wells toured the country, post-'Gilligan's Island'

“When the series first ended, I didn’t want anything to do with it. I wanted to go on to other things. But, hey, why should I knock it now? It hasn’t hurt my career any, only helped it.”

In addition to her current tour, Wells has appeared in numerous dinner theater productions, television programs and low-budget feature films since the series’ demise. Often casting agents, like people who come to see her perform, expect the actress to be the same 18-year-old ingenue who was marooned on the desert isle.

“Wrong!” Wells laughs over the phone. “I’m no longer 18 (she won’t say exactly how old she is) and I’m certainly not as naïve as Mary Ann was. But that’s OK. I guess it’s better for people to come to a play and expect to see Mary Ann instead of Olivier. The only way I can go is up.”

Before Wells accepted the 74-city “Chapter Two” tour, she appeared in two “Gilligan’s Island” reunion specials. In her words, the experiences were “altogether delightful.”

“Nothing had changed. It was like we had quit on a Friday and started in again Monday,” she recalls. “We had a blast.”