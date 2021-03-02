'For All Mankind' take a giant leap into alternate world

If, as actor Joel Kinnaman contends, you become a new person every 10 years, that bodes well for his character in “For All Mankind,” a fictionalized look at the space race.

In the first season, Kinnaman’s calculating astronaut Edward Baldwin was hardly a role model. He complained about the United States’ position in the world and wasn’t above sharing his anger.

In the second season – set 10 years later -- “Ed is happier and more content and just seems at peace with life,” Kinnaman says. “At the end of the first season he suffered through the ultimate tragedy: the loss of a child. As an actor, that is the great challenge – to sort of portray that kind of trauma. For me, it was one of the most exciting parts of playing this character.”

In the show’s alternate universe, the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon. That changed the dynamics at NASA and began a series of moves designed to catch up and move past the rivals.

In season two, both countries have bases on the moon. As in the first season, historic figures weave in and out of the fictional world.