Fran Drescher sings a new tune: ‘The Nanny’ as a Broadway musical

Part of that healing has been the musical version of “The Nanny.” Although they live on opposite sides of the country, Drescher and Jacobson write together through FaceTime. “We work together from our beds in our homes,” the 62-year-old says with a smile. “If we get to a point where we’re getting on each other’s nerves, we stop. If we fight, we don’t stop until one of us is convinced or we decide to throw both ideas out and find something we agree on.”

So far, the process has worked. Drescher says the hardest part has been “cracking the code on how to take a six-year show and turn it into two-and-a-half hours. I believe we’ve done it.”

Recently, they signed Rachel Bloom, the Emmy-winning star and creator of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to write the music. “I want her to go as far as she needs to go,” Drescher says. “We’re both writers, producers, creators and stars. We’re very similar, so I think it’s going to work.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Already, Drescher predicts, the musical “Nanny” is going to be an event. “It’s going to be a show that they’re doing in high schools 20 years from now. It’s going to be great.”